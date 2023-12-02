Fortnite Chapter 4 Finale Live Event: When Does The Big Bang Start In Australia? [Updated: Event Encore Times]

Fortnite’s next live event, The Big Bang, kicks off next week, ushering in “a new beginning” for the battle royale. The Big Bang serves as the grand finale for Chapter 4 and marks an end to the smash-hit Season OG. It’s also set to feature an appearance from Eminem, of all people, in the game’s first new live event in what feels like a year. But big names, big promises, and The Big Bang aside, how and when exactly can Australian Fortnite players join and watch it live?

Update 3/12/23 at 2:01 PM: Epic Games has now confirmed there will only be ONE encore of this morning’s event at 3:00 PM AEDT, due to technical issues. If you missed the event this morning and want to catch it, this will be your ONLY chance. Epic will hand off some extra goodies as a make-good. They are:

750,000 OG Pass XP

The Clawz Retro Back Bling

Spectra Knight quests will autocomplete

Update 3/12/23 at 11:16 AM: Fortnite is now back online, but so is the queue. Login services are starting to return to normal. The next event encore will commence at:

3 PM AEDT

2 PM AEST

2:30 PM ACDT

1:30 PM ACST

12 PM AWST

5 PM NZDT

Update 3/12/23 at 10:11 AM: Epic says it is “still working to recover from the overwhelming attendance from the first event showtime”. Many of Epic’s services are still down at the time of writing. Fortnite is currently down for planned maintenance ahead of the Chapter 5 Season 1 kick-off. Epic says encore event shows will commence once the game is back online. — David.

Update 3/12/23 at 7:16 AM: The event proved so popular this morning that queue times blew out globally, and many people couldn’t get in. Epic has added another two event sessions that will kick off later today. We’ll update this piece with timings for those when we have them. There is also a major outage going on across the Epic Games Launcher service. So, yeah, bit on this morning. — David.

Fortnite Chapter 4 The Big Bang live event Australian start times

Fortnite’s Season OG finale live event will begin at 2 pm ET on 2 December, with the experience available in the Battle Royale tile in Discover thirty minutes prior to the start time so you can jump in and gear up ahead of things kicking off. Here’s when The Big Bang event begins for Australian Fortnite players across the country’s many time zones.

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

6am AEDT, Sunday 3 December

QLD

5am AEST, Sunday 3 December

SA

5:30am ACDT, Sunday 3 December

NT

4:30am ACST, Sunday 3 December

WA

3am AWST, Sunday 3 December

NZ

8 AM NZDT, Sunday 3 December

Set your alarms: If you’re keen to check out Fortnite Season OG’s grand finale, The Big Bang is going to be an early one for us Aussies on Sunday, 3 December. Don’t forget – you can join the event up to thirty minutes before the above start times to get yourself ready for the next chapter of the battle royale. Fortnite’s The Big Bang event will support parties of up to four players, like the usual game modes, so get your squad ready for something big.

It’s worth noting for the night owls or early risers amongst us that Fortnite experiences made by Epic will be disabled two hours prior to the event beginning to prepare for The Big Bang event, with creator-made experiences remaining enabled until downtime for Fortnite v28.00 starts later the same day.

While it’s confirmed Eminem will be making an appearance (alongside likely thousands of other Eminems thanks to three new skins dropping next week ahead of the event), it’s not yet been revealed whether it’ll be a live concert or a totally different experience – fans will just have to wait and see, but either way it’s shaping up to be a big one.

