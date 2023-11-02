Fortnite Leaks Suggest Its Nostalgic OG Season Comprises Half The Normal Battle Pass

Epic Games has spent the last few weeks teasing Fortnite OG, a seeming nostalgia trip for its upcoming Chapter 4, Season 5. Hints at the return of the game’s well-liked Chapter 1 map and several other long-vaulted items like the shopping trolley have been many and varied. Overnight, a leaked look at the upcoming season’s battle pass suggests that Epic may not be as entirely all-in on the nostalgia as first thought.

Spotted by TheGamer and first reported by reliable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, though the Fortnite OG battle pass still uses battle stars as unlock currency, it appears to be just 50 levels — half the usual 100. It also features no licensed character skin as its top-tier unlock, something that has become a staple of Fortnite over the last couple of chapters. There is a bonus rewards tab, but it isn’t yet clear what rewards will be unlockable inside. The pass does, however, contain a questline that will have players unlocking armour components for the pass’s Spectra Knight skin, so … there’s that.

What does this mean? Being only 50 levels, the leaked pass could point to Epic intending this to be a truncated season or retooled LTE (limited-time event). Based on the screens from iFireMonkey’s datamine, it doesn’t even appear that Fortnite OG IS the game’s Chapter 4, Season 5 content drop. That terminology is used nowhere in any of the datamined screens that have been floating around online.

What’s clear is that the Fortnite OG pass is paid. Datamined images of the rewards clearly show a Buy The OG Pass button that will take users to the Item Shop.

Whatever Epic is up to here, all will be revealed tomorrow.