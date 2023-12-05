Kotaku Asks: What Did You Think Of The GTA 6 Trailer?

After years and years of players speculating and fantasizing about what the next Grand Theft Auto game might look like, our first official glimpse is finally here. And less than a day after being published, it’s already nearing 90 million views on Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel. It’s safe to say this is a cultural event. So naturally, we here at Kotaku have got to ask: What do y’all think of it?

It’s something, isn’t it? Stunning is one way to put it. Florida AF is yet another. The trailer didn’t show off any actual gameplay, but it did set the stage for the story, which will take place in Vice City and the surrounding areas, and feature dual protagonists named Lucia and Jason who share something of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-like dynamic. There are some things we learned following the trailer’s release, including the fact that the game is skipping PC at launch and that stans are making social media accounts based on those in the video. Then, there are some things we’re still unsure about—who is the “Clyde” to Lucia’s “Bonnie” and why does he sound like Troy Baker?—but one thing is for certain: Folks seem stoked about GTA VI.

So, considering the hype around both the game and its trailer, we’ve got to go back to the question at the top: What do you think of what you saw on December 4? What aspects caught your eye or have you most excited? What has you feeling wary about the game? What were you really hoping to see in the trailer that you didn’t? Whatever your takeaways were from those 90 seconds, we want to know, dear readers. Share your thoughts in the comments below.