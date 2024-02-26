Another Musician May Have Just Announced They’re Working On GTA 6

It’s been almost three months since Rockstar dropped the reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, giving fans a first (official) look at what to expect in the hotly anticipated open-world crime game, but since then news has been pretty nonexistent. One thing we have learned more about in the first months of 2024 is the potential music that players will be vibing to during their adventures in Vice City. Most recently, rapper Schoolboy Q seems to have teased his involvement with GTA 6 on social media.

This comes from a February 26 post Schoolboy Q made on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the ten-year anniversary of his album Oxymoron’s release, to which a fan replied, “As long as you drop some heat for GTA 6 radio we all Gucci.” Schoolboy Q quote-replied, saying, “Ima be on there don’t even trip.” While this isn’t official confirmation of his involvement and might just be the rapper showing his interest in being part of GTA 6, Schoolboy Q’s music previously appeared in GTA 5.

This also comes a few weeks after rapper T-Pain announced during a livestream that he used to be an active participant in a GTA roleplay server but was told to stop by Rockstar after he “started working on GTA 6.” T-Pain didn’t explain what role he has in GTA 6, so it could be anything from playing a character to lending a song or two to the in-game radio.

The December trailer officially announcing the game gave us a look at the Miami-inspired setting of Vice City, which has come a long way since the incarnation of it we saw in the crime series’ 2002 game. It also teased the Bonnie and Clyde-style story of protagonists Lucia and Jason, and gave a 2025 release window for Grand Theft Auto 6.