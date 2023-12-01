Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Drops December 5

Grand Theft Auto VI’s trailer reveal is just days away. Rockstar Games confirmed it will finally show the much anticipated next game in the hit open-world franchise on December 5, indicating that it’s the first trailer of many.
Studio president Sam Houser had previously teased that GTA 6‘s reveal would occur sometime in early December. Today’s tease was more specific. The Rockstar Games account on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted an image of a sunset and some palm trees with the words: “Trailer 1 Tuesday, December 5, 9AM ET.
