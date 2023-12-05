GTA 6: Everything We Learned From The Trailer

GTA 6 officially has a trailer and a 2025 release window. Rockstar Games dropped our first look at its ten-year sequel fifteen hours ahead of schedule to combat major leaks online, and the minute-and-a-half glimpse of what’s to come in the much-hyped next instalment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise packed a whole lot into a small package. Rockstar Games is calling the game the “biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet,” and based on the thriving world presented in the trailer, it definitely seems that way.

Accompanied by a banging Tom Petty track that’s likely to become an earworm for GTA 6 fans, the trailer features one of the game’s main protagonists, Lucia, posted up in a prison before launching into vignettes of life in the city and brief glimpses of what’s likely to form the title’s storyline. Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser said in a statement that GTA 6 “continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences.”

Some of the shots in the new GTA 6 trailer are blink-and-you’ll-miss-it level quick, so we’ve collated a running list of everything we learned from the GTA 6 trailer for those of you keen to know more about what to expect in 2025. Some of these details were already bubbling rumours or semi-confirmed, but now we have more clarity and info to go off.

Lucia is one of GTA 6’s protagonists, alongside (allegedly) Jason

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Kotaku Australia

It seems pretty clear both from previous GTA 6 leaks and the trailer that Lucia is one of the upcoming title’s protagonists alongside her boyfriend. While he’s not named in the trailer, leaks suggest his name is Jason, and based on the footage released today, they’ve got a sort of Bonnie and Clyde crime duo situation going on. We see the couple staging a robbery and driving a getaway car, amongst other more couple-y moments, so it’s highly likely that GTA 6’s storyline will at least in part explore the dual protagonists’ relationship amongst the rest of the story.

It’s also interesting to note Lucia’s conversation in prison at the beginning of the trailer does in some ways parallel Michael from GTA 5’s conversations with his therapist, so whether we see a further running throughline of Lucia sharing her inner thoughts or past with an outsider is up for debate.

GTA 6 is set in Vice City – and it’s got big Florida Man energy

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Kotaku Australia

Based on the many very brief vignettes of life in the city, it looks like GTA 6 will be set in Vice City (the fictionalised version of Miami) and its surrounds. We see locations name-dropped, including Leonida, Kelly County, Vice City Airport, Hamlet, and Port Gellhorn – Leonida being the fictional version of the state of Florida the game is set in, and of course, Vice City being a return to the location of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The whole trailer leans heavily into that Florida man energy, from the abundance of rogue alligator sightings (both in residential pools and stores – we’re hoping to see some gameplay involving gators), the ‘Thrillbilly Mud Club’ folks, half-naked retirees in their lush gardens, beach life, and overall chaos. We also get a cheeky Florida ‘joker’ man reference in a news report on a tattooed criminal, so we’re bound to see more whacky Floridian references in-game.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Kotaku Australia

This is a step away from the San Andreas setting of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games’ version of Southern California (complete with a mock-Hollywood in the form of Vinewood). We’ll likely see some more clever nods to previous games set in Vice City on launch, too.

Social media looks to play a big part in game

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Kotaku Australia

Based on the sheer amount of TikTok and Instagram-style live videos in the GTA 6 trailer, it looks like Rockstar Games is leaning heavily into the ever-growing social media age for the upcoming game. Of course, social media played a big part in GTA V as well, but with the advent of short-form video content taking over the internet in recent years, we can expect to see even more of this.

Rockstar hasn’t lost its sense of humour

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Kotaku Australia

There’s plenty of that classic Grand Theft Auto humour peppered through the GTA 6 trailer in the form of advertisements, social media comments, and news bulletins – so fans of the classic humour and parodying of American culture looks like it’s here to stay in the new game too. We’ve got Pißwasser (pronounced pisswasser / piss water) booze, Angstipan (America’s favourite dissociative), and a tongue-in-cheek news report that claims a Leonida man sucked into a water spout demands the city buy him a new suit. There’s advertisements and bumper stickers plastered everywhere to bring the world of GTA 6 to life based on the trailer, and we’ll be keeping our eye out for more of them to come.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when it releases in 2025 – the release window confirmed so far doesn’t get any more specific than that but we’d expect to see some more clarity on exactly when in 2025 we can expect the game as time goes on.

Lead Image Credit: Rockstar Games