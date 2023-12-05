GTA 6 Dropping On Next-Gen Platforms Only, No PC Version At Launch

Rockstar Games has confirmed the platforms GTA 6 will ship for when it launches in 2025. The news was confirmed in a post on the Take-Two newswire after the publisher dropped its long-awaited trailer to beat an aggressive, early leak.

An extremely long-awaited sequel, GTA 6 will arrive first on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch. The obvious omission from that already short list is obviously that of the PC. This isn’t unusual for Rockstar, which historically prefers to launch on console first and release an updated version for PC later.

Grand Theft Auto VI originally shipped on Xbox 360 and PS3 in April of 2008, and the PC version followed in December of that year. Grand Theft Auto V shipped for Xbox 360 and PS3 in September 2013, and the PC version followed in April 2015. Red Dead Redemption 2 launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018, and the PC version arrived in November 2019. (The obvious corollary to the rule here is the original Red Dead Redemption, which has, for whatever reason, never come to the PC at all. It’s painful for everyone. Let us never speak of it.)

In this way, you can already see the Rockstar playbook at work. Consider it a blessing in disguise — based on the visuals presented in the trailer, you’ll need a hefty graphics card to tackle a game like GTA 6. Use this time to save your pennies for an RTX 6090 or whatever’s on the market by then.

Personally, it’s interesting to see the game coming to the Xbox Series S, increasingly famous for being a developmental bottleneck. If Rockstar can meet Xbox’s standards for play on the platform without sacrificing its typically high standards, more power to it. I would have forgiven them if they’d forgone a Series S launch entirely. God knows, if any third-party studio could negotiate its way into such a breaking of Xbox’s rules, it would surely be Rockstar.

Some were hoping GTA 6 might find its way to last-gen platforms, staving off the need for an upgrade. Sincere apologies to those folks. If there hasn’t already been a clear death knell for the PS5 and Xbox One, this would have to be it. Gaze upon the GTA 6 trailer and know your watch has ended.

GTA 6 will launch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.