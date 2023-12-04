GTA 6 Trailer Drops Early After Major Leak, Watch It Now

PSA, GTA 6 fans: the official GTA 6 trailer has premiered early, confirming a 2025 release date alongside more details on just what we can expect when it drops. After leaking online ahead of the planned live premiere tomorrow, Rockstar Games have launched the official trailer early to combat the dodgy versions running rampant on the internet.

The GTA 6 trailer was set to officially drop Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET (1AM AEDT, December 6 for Aussies) but users on X (formerly Twitter) unearthed the video early and it began doing the rounds online earlier this morning. With little forewarning, the official Rockstar Games trailer premiere YouTube page, which up until about fifteen minutes ago noted the original start time with a countdown for about fifteen hours from now, suddenly kicked into gear as hundreds of thousands tuned in.

The minute-and-a-half-long GTA 6 trailer (accompanied by the track ‘Love is a Long Road’ by Tom Petty) features a female character named Lucia initially in a prison, before launching into vignettes of fast cars, parties, and what appears to be TikTok and Instagram-style lives of life in the city, although it’s not clear if this is a flashback to the “bad luck” that landed Lucia in jail, or a flashforward. Only time will tell. Lucia also seems to be accompanied by a male companion who remains unnamed in the trailer, likely the other main protagonist of the game (leaks indicate his name is Jason). The trailer ends by confirming the game will release in 2025.

It’s a great day to be a GTA 6 fan in an Aussie timezone, folks. You can watch the full trailer above – we’ll have more to come on this as the day goes on, but looks like we’ve only got to wait until 2025 to get our hands on arguably one of the most-hyped game releases of the decade.