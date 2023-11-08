Report: Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Be Announced As Early As This Week

Rockstar Games reportedly plans to announce the much-hyped Grand Theft Auto 6 as soon as this week, with a trailer to come in December, sources tell Bloomberg News.

The alleged impending announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 comes from “people familiar with its plans,” according to Bloomberg. A trailer will follow the announcement next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rockstar, the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claim. A Rockstar spokesperson has yet to respond to a request for comment on the claims.

There have been plenty of leaks, news, and hot discussion on exactly when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be officially announced (and when a trailer will be released), with an update to the Rockstar website last month causing rumours to swirl.

Early gameplay footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked by hackers in 2022, which Rockstar blamed on a “network intrusion” and said they would “properly introduce” fans to the game “when it is ready.” The title is reportedly set in a fictional version of Miami, with male and female protagonists.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been subject to an increasingly large hype train as time goes on since the leak, and is arguably one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Grand Theft Auto V, the most recent instalment in the franchise, was released in 2013 and has sold over 185 million copies since launch. It’s the second-best-selling video game of all time behind Minecraft to date.

Take-Two Interactive, of which Rockstar Games is a subsidiary, is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday, November 8 (U.S. time), so whether we might see some news imminently on the game in the wake of this (or coming out of the report) is anyone’s guess currently.

So far, Rockstar has been pretty tight-lipped about when fans can expect more info on the title from official sources, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the company in the coming weeks.

Lead Image Credit: Rockstar Games