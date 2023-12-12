LEGO Fortnite Geniuses Create Steerable Cars And Planes

LEGO Fortnite is one of three new game modes in Fortnite – alongside Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival – and it’s already popping off to the tune of almost 2.5 million concurrent players at its peak in the week since launch. While players are loving the Minecraft-esque survival gameplay, it looks like plenty are putting their building skills to good use and creating some truly innovative stuff – including steerable planes and cars.

While buildable vehicles are part of LEGO Fortnite’s gameplay given the trailer shows players zooming off in car-style builds or soaring to new heights with balloons, there’s not actually any steering wheels in the game mode (or at least, any that players have come across just yet). This, of course, hasn’t deterred the particularly crafty amongst players from jerry-rigging their own vehicles that can turn and be steered, albeit in a slightly janky way (if it works, it works!).

LEGO Fortnite players have been sharing their creations to Reddit and TikTok with instructions on how others can recreate their blocky innovations in their own playthroughs, with many using lever switches to turn thrusters placed on different sides of their cars on and off as they need to change direction. Flying contraptions that can land using thrusters, balloons, and activation switches (as well as wheels for a smooth takeoff and landing) have also been shared online.

Other LEGO Fortnite players have made aerial tramways, airships, and massive towns and structures, and that’s only the beginning. The base-building, crafting, mob fighting survival game mode allows players to go it alone or bring up to seven others along for the ride, and it’s definitely got the trappings of Minecraft or Conan Exiles style gameplay with a little Fortnite and LEGO flavour sprinkled in there.

Between the three new additions to Fortnite in-game, the Battle Royale (or as we referred to it recently, a video game hydra) is seeing a continued uptick of popularity that started with the introduction of Fortnite OG last season and just continues to grow. According to Fortnite.gg, there’s over 2.8 million concurrent players across all game modes at the time of writing (Monday evening for some of the US, and Tuesday afternoon for us Aussies). While Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival have seen some decent interest, it’s pretty clear that the survival gameplay of the LEGO mode is a fan favourite based on player count.



We’ll likely see more weird and wonderful brick builds as time goes on and more players experiment in LEGO Fortnite, but suffice it to say I absolutely would not want to go up against any of these genius builders in the game’s Battle Royale Build Mode.

Lead Image Credit: LEGO Company / Epic Games