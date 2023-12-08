Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Takes Life Is Strange Storytelling To The 90’s (And Beyond)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is Life Is Strange studio DON’T NOD Montreal’s newest upcoming story-driven game, announced during The Game Awards 2023 ceremony’s trailer blitz with a short teaser.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is described as a narrative-focused “journey through time” that follows four high school friends – Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat – who bury a dark secret in the summer of 1995, only to have fate reunite them 27 years later after no contact to confront the skeletons in the closet.

The trailer features a catchy rock tune and seemingly a band formed by the four friends in childhood, as well as a jaunt through the woods that leads them to stumble upon a mysterious, unseen discovery – likely whatever it is they promise to never speak of again, until almost three decades later. Based on the trailer, it looks like we can expect some sapphic vibes and queer representation much like DON’T NOD’s previous work, too – whether this carries on into the adult lives of the four friends though? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage definitely has the hallmarks of a DON’T NOD game, much like the studio’s iconic Life is Strange title, with a focus on story and that recognisable art style. The game was previously teased by the studio themselves via a nostalgic screenshot of a 90s gaming setup and hiring callout on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2023.

The trope of teenage girls discovering (or doing) something horrific, only to have to confront it many years later in adulthood is one that always goes hard (I’m looking at you, Yellowjackets), so this is definitely one to watch as it inches closer to release.



Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is coming to Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in late 2024, and it looks like we’re in for a wild ride of teen drama, the paranormal, and secrets that just won’t stay hidden.

Lead Image Credit: DON’T NOD Montreal