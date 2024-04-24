ID@Xbox Digital Showcase: When To Watch In Australia & NZ

Xbox is back at it with another indie-focused ID@Xbox Digital Showcase next week, with updates on Vampire Survivors, Life Is Strange developer Don’t Nod’s Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and a bunch of “indie goodness.”

Xbox announced next week’s ID@Xbox Digital Showcase will premiere next Tuesday, 30 April (for us Aussies). According to the accompanying Xbox Wire blog post, the livestreamed presentation will feature “epic trailers, fresh gameplay, and new reveals.”

So far, we know that Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, co-op roguelike 33 Immortals, and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage are on the lineup, alongside many more titles. With only a month and a bit until Summer Game Fest and gamer silly season, it’s likely any new reveals we get might get a further look-in at the June Xbox Showcase, too.

Where to watch the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase

As the Xbox indie showcase is being presented in partnership with IGN, you’ll have to head to IGN’s site or socials to watch it live (or watch the replay if staying up eye-wateringly late on a school night isn’t your style). You can catch the April ID@Xbox Digital Showcase on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, or the official IGN website. The presentation will also be available in American Sign Language (ASL) on YouTube here.

ID@Xbox Digital Showcase Australian And New Zealand Start Times

Xbox will premiere the April ID@Xbox Digital Showcase at 10am PT on Monday, 29 April – that’s Tuesday, 30 April for Australian and NZ viewers. If you want to catch it live, you’ll either have to stay up mega late (or get up very early). Here’s when the Xbox indie showcase will go live in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

3:00 AM AEST

Tuesday, April 30

SA, NT

2:30 AM ACST

Tuesday, April 30

WA

1:00 AM AWST

Tuesday, April 30

NZ

5:00 AM NZST

Tuesday, April 30

Will you be tuning in to this month’s ID@Xbox Digital Showcase? Let us know what you hope to see from the presentation in the comments. And as always, keep an eye on our website for all the news on what’s revealed come Tuesday morning.

Image: Xbox, IGN