Say Hello To 2024 With January’s Game Releases

Happy New Year! Well, almost. 2023 will soon be behind us, and that means a whole calendar year of new releases to look forward to lies ahead. January might arrive with a brisk selection of titles, but it’s a pretty sweet way to kick off 2024.

This month sees a nice selection of indie PC games, a return to The Last of Us’ gritty second chapter, the arrival of Tekken 8, and a new reason to jump back into Bulletstorm.

This is how 2024 begins. Let’s jump in.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell – January 11

Bombservice/ PLAYISM

Play it on: Windows

Featuring lovely looking pixel art, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell continues the Momodora series. The game promises melee combo-focused combat and difficulty adjustments to tailor the game to your skills.

Radiance – January 11

Glob Games

Play it on: Windows

Ever wanted to prevent a nuclear meltdown? Radiance looks to deliver third-person puzzle action set in a power plant on the verge of complete disaster.

Atlas Wept – January 17

Kbojisoft / GameTrailers

Play it on: Windows

Atlas Wept bills itself as a “humanist retro-style RPG game about sincerity and empathy, featuring friendly robot dogs and evil smiley faces.” It features two protagonists with their own unique quests to follow.

Don’t cry, Atlas Wept has a free demo Curious about this pixel art RPG? Good news, you can download a demo on Steam to try it out right now.

Bulletstorm VR – January 18

Incuvo / PlayStation

Play it on: Windows, Meta Quest, PS VR 2

Bulletstorm is back, and this time you can attach it to your face! The VR-ified version of 2011’s high-octane shooter even features a new playable character: Trishka Novak.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18

Ubisoft

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Prince of Persia’s going back to its side-scrolling roots. The classic series returns with a whole new 2.5D perspective, complete with the franchise’s staple time-warping powers and epic-looking showdowns with foes.

Ubisoft+ subscribers can skip the wait If you’re a Ubisoft+ subscriber, you’ll be able to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown three days before it launches on January 18.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – January 18

Snoozy Kazoo / GameTrailers

Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

How can you say no to a title like that? The latest entry in the Turnip Boy series, this roguelite features a single-player campaign filled with bank heists and shootouts with the law.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – January 19

Naughty Dog / PlayStation

Play it on: PS5

The Last of Us Part II is getting the remastered treatment. But this isn’t just a facelift of the harrowing tale of Ellie’s descent into murderous madness. The remaster features an all new roguelite mode that lets you choose from several of the game’s characters in a brutal test of survival.

The Cub – January 19

Demagog Studio / PlayStation

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Inspired by Sega Genesis games such as The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and Lion King, The Cub features platforming set after an ecological disaster set on Earth.

Jump on over to Steam for a demo of The Cub Can The Cub live up to your fond memories of classic Genesis titles? Why not give its free demo on Steam a try to see if it lives up to your expectations?

Arclands – January 19

Jon Keller

Play it on: Windows

Arclands is one part RPG, one part city builder. The game promises the ability to craft your own magical village with a suite of RPG-inspired stats and spells for your protagonist.

Howl – January 23

Mi’pu’mi Games GmbH / Nintendo

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Having been released on Switch and Windows in 2023, Howl is expected to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox this month. The game was featured in our December 8, 2023 edition of the Kotaku Weekend Guide. It features strategic puzzle solving with pretty hand-drawn visuals. Kotaku’s Ethan Gach described the turn-based tactical game as:

Not as complex or in-depth as Into the Breach, but that breeziness alongside the storybook presentation make it a nice game to play right before bed, turning the pages and navigating a few combat challenges while trying to reverse the plague overtaking the land

Graven – January 23

Slipgate Ironworks / GameTrailers

Play it on: Windows

If you haven’t yet had your fill of neo-retro first person shooters like Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (sometimes frustratingly referred to as “boomer shooters”), you might want to put Graven on your 2024 calendar.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 24

Sega

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Promising an “RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific,” Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth features both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series.

Brush up on your Yakuza history with Game Pass Don’t know where to start with the Yakuza series? Well, if you’re a Game Pass member, you can play every entry in the series as part of your subscription.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25

Capcom

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Whether you’re a fan of the Ace Attorney series or have just enjoyed the memes from the sidelines, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is a jam-packed collection of three Ace Attorney games: 2008’s Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, 2013’s Dual Destinies, and 2016’s Spirit of Justice.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes – January 25

Arc System Works

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

A lightning-quick 2D fighter, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes arrives on January 25, bringing brand new characters and pretty new visuals to the Uni franchise.

Tekken 8 – January 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

The latest in this legendary fighting series, Tekken 8 features an all-new narrative and jazzed-up presentation via Unreal Engine 5. Jun Kazama joins the roster for the first time in 25 years.

Warm up for the big fight with PlayStation Plus Been a while since you’ve jumped into the Tekken ring? If you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra subscriber, you can play Tekken 7 as part of your membership.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect – January 31

91Act

Play it on: Windows

BlazBlue Entropy Effect finally exits Early Access on January 31. The game will feature seven distinct characters, promising more than 200 tactical options across its various elemental systems.

And that wraps our list of game releases for January, 2024. Which games are you most looking forward to?