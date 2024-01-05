Fortnite Player Recreates *That* Saltburn Scene In-Game

Have y’all seen Saltburn yet? If you haven’t, Emerald Fennell’s black comedy which stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi as two Oxford University students spending a summer at the titular mansion, is pretty okay to great depending on whichever scene you’re talking about. Though it’s not as “weird” and unsettling as you might’ve heard (I saw it recently and thought all the hooplah was greatly over exaggerated), it does have one or two scenes that have fast become memes on TikTok, Twitter, and other social media sites. Scenes like the final one (some NSFW spoilers ahead) where Keoghan’s character dances naked with his penis flopping around throughout the mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor”. Of course it was only a matter of time before someone remade that scene in Fortnite.

TikTok user nxganussy posted a clip of their character dancing through the Lavish Lair mansion location on Fortnite’s map with “Murder on the Dancefloor” playing in the background. While their character is not nude like Keoghan is at the end of Saltburn (no Peely’s swinging around here), the vibes of the final scene are still perfectly captured within Epic’s battle royale. Well, until they’re discovered by another player who kills the vibe by killing them. That part didn’t happen in the movie.

I planned to spend this next paragraph ruminating on whether or not Fortnite players could recreate other Saltburn scenes in the game, but lo and behold, nxganussy had already recreated the Bathtub scene, in which Keogan’s character drinks Jacob Elordi’s inseminated bathwater. This recreation is a little more abstract, but I admire the creativity.

The next question is when do we get Saltburn skins in Fortnite? Then we could really recreate those scenes as authentically as possible. That’s probably not going to happen, but a guy can dream. Fortnite recreations are a pretty prevalent part of the game’s community at this point, ranging from game recreations to pop culture moments that capitalize on hot new memes. And even if what those memes are based off of are decidedly NSFW, Fortnite’s cartoonish, sanitized world make the recreations somewhat age-appropriate and hilarious for those in the know.

Fortnite has been adding a lot of new modes and features as of late, from a Lego mode to a Rock Band-like one that still doesn’t support the plastic instrument controllers it should, yet. But it sounds like Fortnite players are eating as good as Keogan was out of that bathtub, am I right?