I Made An Ugly PlayStation 5 Using Sony’s New ‘Deep Earth’ Colours

What wasn’t obvious about the new slimmer version of the PlayStation 5 was that each individual panel can be removed individually. Unlike the original PS5, the black bar running through the centre on the new version separates each panel into four pieces rather than two. This means you can make interesting designs using Sony’s new “Deep Earth” collection panels.

And hey, it looks a bit like the U.S. flag—and the Panama flag, the Laos flag, Russia, Norway, Liberia, the U.K., Iceland, Nepal…—but you get the picture. We were offered the chance to look at all three new cover options launching Friday, so we had some fun with them. Each cover set costs $US60, so unless you’d be willing to throw $US180 at the wall to have a very odd-looking PS5, then we suggest you settle on one.

The red is easily the best of the three colours in the new collection, including the Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. It’s bright with a nice deep sheen that works well in both hard and soft light. The Volcanic Red DualSense controller, like the maroon Cosmic Red before it, also looks very nice thanks to the classic red-on-black scheme.

The blue is nice and equally satin in finish, though it blends in far more with a dark background. Coming up last is the silver, as it reminds me of far too much bare steel, and I’d rather not be reminded of the Cybertruck every time I move to turn on my console.

It’s also rather easy to switch each cover. They’re labelled individually with one of the classic PlayStation “shape” buttons, so you should know where each needs to go. Removing each panel takes a fair bit of elbow grease, but if you don’t fear breaking the plastic, they will come off eventually.

We’ve yet to see third-party companies like DBrand release their own alternative colours, but the individually swappable plates might make for some interesting designs going forward.

First, for the sake of comparison, here’s the PS5 with no shell.

Photo: Angel Fajardo / Gizmodo

Blue, from behind.

Photo: Angel Fajardo / Gizmodo

Volcanic Red is easily the best of the bunch.

Photo: Angel Fajardo / Gizmodo

The Sterling Silver has a brushed steel look that’s not to my taste.

Photo: Angel Fajardo / Gizmodo

And yet, the new DualSense controller colourways might be the best part of the Deep Earth line.

Photo: Angel Fajardo / Gizmodo

And now for my sultry side.

Photo: Artem Golub / Gizmodo

Editor’s note: I’m reminded of pulling my N64 controllers apart and mixing up the front and back plates to create unique (read: monstrous) controllers I could take to multiplayer nights. I approve. — David.