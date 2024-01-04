kot-headerlogo-01 A U

South Australian Game Exhibition Returns In February, Wants Your Games

David Smith
SAGE, the South Australian Game Exhibition, will return to Adelaide in February this year. In an effort to grow the show’s profile over last year’s inaugural event, organisers have put out a call for South Australian developers of every size to bring their games for show-and-tell.

Last year’s SAGE event, a close-knit gathering of local devs at Adelaide Studios in Glenside, did exactly what it was supposed to do — be the starting pistol for the SA government’s plan to turn Adelaide into a game dev hub to rival Melbourne. I flew myself over for the inaugural SAGE showcase and came away very impressed indeed. You can re-read that piece here.

That show only ran for an afternoon, however. This year’s showcase is a whopping great two-day affair, held across Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17. When you’ve got that much time to fill, you need games. That’s why the SAGE team has put out a call to arms.

If you’re a South Australian game developer or studio working on a game of any size, for any platform, get in touch with the SAGE team. If it’s already out and published, you can still get involved! You can apply for a spot on the floor at the show for both days, and you won’t be charged to apply or exhibit. All selected developers will be supplied with a booth, a TV for demos, printed signage, Wi-Fi, and power throughout the show at no cost.

You’re not gonna find a squarer deal than that. Get around it: applications close on Sunday, January 7 (that’s this coming weekend). You can apply via the SAGE website.

For punters interested in attending the show, I also have good news: it’s flippin’ free to attend. You can also secure your tickets (again, for free) via the SAGE website.

I will be covering the show again this year, and I look forward to seeing everyone there. Adelaide is cool. Don’t let anyone tell you different.

Image: South Australian Film Corporation

