This Week In Games Australia: Remakes, Reboots, And Remasters

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

Everything old is new again this week, with ports of classic GBA RPGs Golden Sun and its sequel Golden Sun: The Lost Age arriving on Nintendo Switch Online. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown takes the beloved series in a very Metroid-styled adventure. The Last of Us Part II Remastered arrives on PS5, should you have plucked up the courage (or desire) to play it again after only two-and-a-bit years.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty to play among the indies. Home Safety Hotline and Kingsvein rule the indie corner this week, with strong competition from All Quiet In The Trenches, Rising Lords, and the excellently titled sequel Turnip Boy Robs A Bank.

If you’d like even more release dates, don’t forget to check out our 2024 Australian and New Zealand games page! Emily’s keeping track of all the locally produced games launching in 2024 and updating often, so make sure you bookmark it.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

January 15

Sovereign Syndicate (PC)

January 16

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh (PS4, XBO)

Toy Trains VR (PS5, PC)

January 17

Dominions 6 – Rise of Pantokrator (PC)

Golden Sun + Golden Sun: The Lost Age (NS)

Home Safety Hotline (PC)

Kingsvein (PC)

No Case Should Remain Unsolved (PC)

January 18

All Quiet In The Trenches (PC)

Bahnsen Knights (NS, PS4, XBO)

Bulletstorm VR (PS5, PC)

Fractured Veil (PC)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Rising Lords (XSX, NS, XBO)

Turnip Boy Robs A Bank (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

January 19

Another Code: Recollection (NS)

Knights of Grayfang (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PS5)

Palworld (XSX, PC XBO)

The Cub (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Image: PlayStation, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Kotaku Australia