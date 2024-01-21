This Week In Games Australia: Tekken 8, Like A Dragon, And Aussie Indiana Jones

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, a pair of heavy hitters disrupt a heretofore quiet January — Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Tekken 8 both arrive on Janaury 26, in time for the public holiday. Also arriving this week is the Indiana Jones like speedrunning puzzler Phantom Abyss from Queensland developer Team WIBY. Keep an eye out for our review of that one later in the week.

If you’d like a video version of this list, don’t forget to follow our TikTok account! Alinah puts together a short, fast, video version of everything you see here every Friday, making sure you always have something to play on the weekend.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

January 22

Rotten Flesh (PC)

Early access

January 23

B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th Redux (PC)

Early access

Graven (PC)

Hailing from the Abyss (PC)

Howl (PS5, XSX)

Immortality (PS5)

Lil’ Guardsmen (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4)

Neptunia: Sisters vs Sisters (NS)

The Legend of Steel Empire (NS)

January 24

Anomaly Agent (XSX, PC, XBO)

Enshrouded (PC)

Roots of Yggdrasil (PC)

Stargate: Timekeepers (PC)

The Witch’s Cauldron (PC)

January 25

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Devil Inside Us: Roots Of Evil (PS5, XSX, NS, XBO, PS4)

Dream of the Star Haven (PC)

Grime (PC)

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal (NS)

Phantom Abyss (XSX, PC, XBO) 🇦🇺

Made in Queensland!

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Unforetold: Witchstone (PC)

Early access

Starward Rogue (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

January 26

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, XSX, PC)

Tekken 8 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Witch Rise (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

