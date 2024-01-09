What The Nvidia RTX 40 Series Super Cards Will Cost You In Australia

Nvidia has announced its RTX 40 Super series of graphics cards, and fans are already on the hunt for pricing in Australia. We’ve got you covered with some preliminary pricing ahead of launch day later this month.

There are a total of three new cards coming to market, each with different price points. They are the RTX 4080 Super, the RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4070 Super. Each of these new cards represents a major upgrade on the current RTX 4070 and 4080 series cards. Obviously, your mileage is going to vary — if you’ve recently come into possession of a second-hand RTX 3090, you’re probably gonna be good for a while. If, on the other hand, you’ve been waiting until well after the crypto crash to pick up a new card, Nvidia is hoping this trio of new Founders’ Editions will do the trick.

See below for prelim Australian pricing. We’ll update this piece as pricing on any unit variations come to hand.

RTX 40 Series Super Card Pricing in Australia

RTX 4080 Super

Starting at $1,870 AUD

Available January 31 via the Nvidia website

RTX 4070 Ti Super

Starting at $1,499 AUD

Available January 24 via the Nvidia website

RTX 4070 Super

Starting at $1,119 AUD

Available January 17 via the Nvidia website

There you go, that’s what the new RTX 40 series Super cards will run you in Australia. Thoughts? Are you ready to upgrade? Gonna leave it? Bought a 30 series dirt cheap after the crypto bros threw in the towel? Get in the comments, let us know.

Image: Nvidia