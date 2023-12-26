Boxing Day 2023: The Cheapest Nvidia Graphics Cards

Folks, Boxing Day 2023 is here and it’s time to grab a bargain on a graphics card.
Let’s not waste any time and get straight into the deals. Centercom seems to have the most reliable stock at the moment, though I’ll be throwing other links into the piece as I find them.
Boxing Day 2023 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Cards
- MSI GeForce RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X WHITE 8G OC VTS Graphics Card
- $509 (was $529)
- PNY GeForce RTX 4060 8GB VERTO Dual Fan DLSS 3 Graphics Card
- $479 (was $499)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING OC 8G Graphics Card
- $539 (was $579)
- Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition 16GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
- $699 (was $759)
- Inno3D Geforce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Twin X2 Graphics Card
- $669 (was $749)
- MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti VENTUS 3X 8G OC Graphics Card
- $659 (was $699)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti EAGLE OC 8G Graphics Card
- $669 (was $699)
Boxing Day 2023 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Cards
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING X SLIM 12G Graphics Card
- $999 (was $1,115)
- Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X Graphics Card
- $959 (was $999)
- PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB Verto LED Triple Fan Graphics Card
- $1,199 (was $1,249)
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC Edition Graphics Card
- $1,549 (was $1,649)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING OC V2 12G Graphics Card
- $1,299 (was $1,399)
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X SLIM WHITE 12GB GDDR6X Graphics Card
- $1,399 (was $1,469)
Boxing Day 2023 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Cards
- Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition 16GB GDDR6X Graphics Card
- $1,899 (was $1,999)
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 4080 16GB X3 DLSS 3 GDDR6X Graphics Card
- $1 829 (was $1,899)
Boxing day 2023 Nvidia GeForrce RTX 4090 Cards
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X White Edition Graphics Card
- $3,469 (was $3,649)
- Asus ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X Graphics Card
- $5,999 (was $6,299)
