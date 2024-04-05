Mwave Is Having A Graphics Card Sale, Time To Upgrade Your Toaster

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re sussing out a new PC build or looking to upgrade your current setup, a good graphics card goes a long way. GPUs are integral in that they allow your PC to process graphics, render video, and work in tandem with the CPU to make sure everything runs smoothly.

And while GPUs aren’t as costly as they were during lockdown, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware. If you’re looking for a cheap graphics card, getting one on sale is your best bet.

Mwave is currently running a sale on a range of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, so it’s time to take out that mini screwdriver and get upgrading. Here are our picks from Mwave’s GPU sale.

AMD Radeon graphics cards

Image: Gigabyte

If you’re an AMD Radeon stan (I’m not judging you), here are the graphics cards you can get for cheap.

NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards

Image: ASUS

For those of you who prefer the power of an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, here’s what’s on sale at Mwave right now.

If you’re looking for other computer parts and peripherals besides a new GPU, Mwave also have a clearance sale that currently includes a range of CPUs, SSDs, power supplies, headsets, monitors and more. You can check that out here.

What kind of graphics card should you buy?

It really comes down to your display and what resolution you want to (or can) play games at. For this, we’re looking at 1080p, 1440p, or 4K. You don’t want to buy a graphics card that doesn’t match up with your monitor’s resolution, otherwise all that power (and money) will be going to waste.

It’s also important to note your monitor’s refresh rate. If you have a 4K monitor, then you’ll want to be able to enjoy it by also getting a graphics card that can keep up with it. If your monitor’s refresh rate is 60Hz, then you’re better off with a less powerful graphics card that runs at an FPS rate to match.

Image credit: AMD/NVIDIA/Gigabyte/ASUS