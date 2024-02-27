What To Look For When Shopping For A New Gaming Monitor

Contributor: Alex Kidman

If you’ve bought yourself a fancy new gaming PC, or maybe even built one from scratch, getting yourself a good monitor to go with it is essential. Especially if you’ve bought yourself a fancy and expensive graphics card. You’ve paid for top-of-the-line performance, and it’s money wasted if you’re using a dinky old monitor, like sticking a sportscar engine inside a secondhand 1991 Toyota Camry.

If your current monitor is starting to show its age, or you’re looking to pick out a screen that’ll complement your new gaming rig’s specs, here are a few things you should look for and consider before buying one.

What to look for in a good PC gaming monitor

Size matters for gaming monitors

So what’s a “good” size for a gaming monitor? Well, you obviously have to weigh up your desk space and whether the image or brightness from the monitor is going to disturb others during your 3am fragfests, but for gaming, you should look to screens sized anywhere from 27 inches or higher ideally.

That should give you a good selection of monitor choices at higher resolutions, while also giving you a display that you’re not peeking around the sides of during games. Monitors smaller than 27 inches often don’t push beyond 1920 x 1080, also known as Full HD resolution, which means you won’t be getting the most out of your gaming PC or high-end console.

Panel technologies

If you look at the cheap end of the gaming monitor space, you’ll mostly see panels using Twisted Nematic (TN) displays, while higher-end screens use In-Plane Switching (IPS) tech instead. In the middle sits screens with Vertical Alignment tech (VA). So, surely IPS is the better technology for gaming, right?

Actually, it’s not quite that simple. On one hand, the right TN screen at the right price can have its advantages against a similar-sized IPS panel. On the other hand, VA screens can provide a great middle-ground in terms of refresh rates, colour accuracy and viewing angles.

You can typically get a TN display with a higher refresh rate at a lower price than an IPS display, as well as lower overall latency. IPS panels typically manage colour reproduction and viewing angles better than TN displays, but they cost more and can have higher latency.

Refresh and response rates

The next spec to check is a monitor’s refresh rate. The baseline is 60Hz, but unless you’re playing a lot of static games, what you should be looking for is a display with at least twice that refresh rate at a bare minimum for fast-action gaming. At 60Hz, expect a lot of blurry onscreen images or screen tearing in fast-action games, something that will be less noticeable when you have a higher refresh rate.

Speaking of screen tearing, if you’re using a system with an AMD or Nvidia GPU, you might also see mention of G-Sync (Nvidia) or FreeSync (AMD) in your monitor specifications. Those are mostly hardware-driven solutions (but they’re also software) that reduce tearing in fast-action games for when you experience frame rate dips. It’s a matter of matching your game expectations because if you’re playing games that require a high resolution and refresh rate at a locked frame rate, synchronisation issues shouldn’t happen that often.

Another good spec to check is a gaming monitor’s response rate, which is the rate a monitor can make a full on-to-off transition (you know, how your screen goes from fully white to black and then back again). It’s a particularly important feature in a gaming sense if you want to avoid ghosting issues. What you ideally want to look for here is a sub 2ms timeframe on a good gaming monitor, and again you’ll typically have to balance that cost against your technology type and refresh rates as well.

And finally, there’s input lag, which measures the speed at which the monitor itself responds to commands from your system. A high input lag will mean a less-than-stellar gaming experience, so look for sub-1ms here. Some displays may offer up specific “game modes” that limit in-display signal processing to maximise response rates and minimise input lag, although that can sometimes be at the cost of image fidelity.

Inputs and outputs

The larger size of most gaming monitors does give them a little more scope to incorporate more inputs than those boring business desktop displays and that’s a very good thing indeed. Multiple HDMI ports will make it simpler to connect more than one video source, so you could hook up a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X along with your gaming PC. For utilising features such as G-Sync or Freesync, display port compatibility is often a must-have feature. It’s less common on monitors that are sold as “gaming” monitors, but you may still see old-school VGA connectors in play too.

Then there are USB ports, which can be useful for minimising cable clutter and for charging other devices when you’re between games. Some manufacturers offer displays with USB ports but place them in hard-to-access places on the monitor body, which can quickly be annoying.

Gaming monitor price

Naturally, what you end up choosing almost always depends on your budget. Before you simply buy the cheapest model that seems to meet your needs, consider whether your gaming monitor is of serviceable quality and should last you a good number of years.

As such, buying a slightly more expensive model that’ll meet your needs over time is usually a wiser investment than one that’s cheap now but prone to a shorter expiration date.

Can’t I just use a big TV?

At some level, sure, you can generally hook up the HDMI connection from a PC to a TV and game that way as plenty of others do.

But if your gaming setup is situated in the living room, you might find yourself fighting with your housemates over who gets control over the TV. Sharing your fancy “gaming TV” is simply not worth it if you’re prone to marathon gaming sessions. Given the huge screen sizes of modern TVs, it’s relatively cheaper and space-efficient to spring for a good quality monitor over a 60-inch 4K TV.

Most TVs aren’t even well-tuned for gaming, especially if you’re connecting it to a PC. What you gain in screen size you often lose in response rates, input lag and screen refresh rates. A lot of higher-end TVs usually resort to onboard processors to give the effect of a higher refresh rate, without delivering that actual higher refresh rate. When you’re staring at a sports broadcast that’s usually okay because you’re not the player on the pitch. But when you’re playing a sports game, you very much are.

Let’s have a look at some options to give you some idea of what to look out for.

Gaming monitors worth considering for your PC

Kogan Gaming Monitor

Image: Kogan

Size : 27-inch

: 27-inch Resolution : Full HD (1920 x 1080)

: Full HD (1920 x 1080) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rates : 165Hz

: 165Hz Response rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort

: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort Other features: AMD FreeSync, blue light filter

Shop it here:

LG 24GN60R Ultragear Monitor

Image: LG

Size : 24-inch

: 24-inch Resolution : Full HD (1920 x 1080)

: Full HD (1920 x 1080) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rates : 144Hz

: 144Hz Response rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

: 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Other features: Dynamic Action Sync Mode, Black Stabiliser Mode, Crosshair mode

Shop it here:

Kogan Curved Monitor

Image: Kogan

Size : 32-inch

: 32-inch Resolution : Full HD (1920 x 1080)

: Full HD (1920 x 1080) Panel type: VA

VA Refresh rates : 165Hz

: 165Hz Response rates : 11ms

: 11ms Ports : 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Other features: Curved display, FreeSync support

Shop it here:

Samsung Odyssey G51C Gaming Monitor

Image: Samsung

Size : 27-inch

: 27-inch Resolution : Quad-HD (2560 x 1440)

: Quad-HD (2560 x 1440) Panel type: VA

VA Response rates : 165Hz

: 165Hz Refresh rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Other features: FreeSync Premium support, Black Equaliser mode

Shop it here:

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S Gaming Monitor

Image: BenQ

Size : 27-inch

: 27-inch Resolution : Full HD (1920 x 1080)

: Full HD (1920 x 1080) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rates : 165Hz

: 165Hz Response rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2

: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Other features: FreeSync Premium support, Light Tuner and Black eQualizer mode, Brightness Intelligence Plus

Shop it here:

ASUS TUF VG279QR Gaming Monitor

Image: ASUS

Size : 27-inch

: 27-inch Resolution : Full HD (1920 x 1080)

: Full HD (1920 x 1080) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rates : 165Hz

: 165Hz Response rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 2x HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2

: 2x HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 Other features: Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB), Shadow Boost, G-Sync support

Shop it here:

LG UltraGear 34GP63A Ultrawide Curved Monitor

Image: LG

Size : 34-inch

: 34-inch Resolution : Wide Quad-HD (3440 x 1440)

: Wide Quad-HD (3440 x 1440) Panel type: VA

VA Refresh rates : 160Hz

: 160Hz Response rates : 5ms

: 5ms Ports : 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Other features: Curved ultrawide display, AMD FreeSync Premium support, Dynamic Action Sync Mode, Black Stabiliser Mode, Crosshair mode

Shop it here:

BenQ Zowie XL2546K Gaming Monitor

Image: BenQ

Size : 24.5-inch

: 24.5-inch Resolution : Full HD (1920 x 1080)

: Full HD (1920 x 1080) Panel type: TN

TN Refresh rates : 240Hz

: 240Hz Response rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 3x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2

: 3x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Other features: Blue light filter, Black eQualizer, Dynamic Accuracy Plus (DyAc+), shielding hood

Shop it here:

PRISM+ XQ340 PRO Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

Image: PRISM

Size : 34-inch

: 34-inch Resolution : Wide Quad-HD (3440 x 1440)

: Wide Quad-HD (3440 x 1440) Panel type: VA

VA Refresh rates : 165Hz

: 165Hz Response rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4

: 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4 Other features: Curved ultrawide QLED display, FreeSync Premium support, low blue light

Shop it here:

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Image: Samsung

Size : 32-inch

: 32-inch Resolution : 4K Ultra-HD (3840 x 2160)

: 4K Ultra-HD (3840 x 2160) Panel type: VA

VA Refresh rates : 240Hz

: 240Hz Response rates : 1ms

: 1ms Ports : 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Other features: Curved Mini-LED display, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Read Kotaku Australia’s review of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor here.

Shop it here:

