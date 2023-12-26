Upgrade Your PC For A Bargain With Scorptec’s Boxing Day Sale

Boxing Day might be over, but in the words of Smash Mouth, the sales keep coming and they don’t stop coming. If you’ve been considering building or upgrading your gaming PC (or your setup) and want to save some dollarydoos while doing it, the Scorptec Boxing Day sale is on now with some mega deals on PC parts, peripherals, and more.
The Scorptec Boxing Day sale is live now and runs until 31 December, with discounts on a whole heap of products both online and in-store. Some of the discounts are running a little longer into January as well, although only while stocks last – so get in quick. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals going for you to check out so you can start the New Year with a souped up gaming rig (or just extra RGBs for your setup, if you’re so inclined).
Here’s the best bargains from the Scorptec Boxing Day sale, all in one place.
Scorptec Boxing Day sale PC parts and components deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Desktop Processor
- $589 (Save $130)
- ASUS Z790 Core i9 Ultimate Bundle
- $2297 (Save $160)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Desktop Processor
- $269 (Save $220)
- Intel Core i7 14700K Desktop Processor
- $655 (Save $24)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Desktop Processor
- $659 (Save $190)
- XFX Speedster MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX Black, 24GB
- $1549 (Save $100)
- Kingston FURY Beast RGB 32GB (2x16GB) 5200MHz DDR5 AMD Ready
- $169 (Save $30)
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 Liquid CPU Cooler
- $99 (Save $10)
- Gigabyte Z690 AERO G DDR4 Motherboard
- $239 (Save $80)
- Kingston FURY KF560C36BBEAK RGB Black 64GB (2x32GB) (6000MHz) DDR5
- $299 (Save $30)
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 64GB (2x32GB) PC5-51200 (6400MHz) DDR5
- $369 (Save $20)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB RS CMG32GX4M2E3200C16 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz DDR4
- $115 (Save $10)
- NZXT Kraken 280 AIO CPU Cooler
- $199 (Save $30)
- Cooler Master MasterFan MF140 Halo Dual Loop ARGB LED Fan
- $18 (Save $7)
- NZXT C850 850W Power Supply
- $149 (Save $50)
- Fractal Design Era Carbon Mini ITX Case, T/G Top Panel, No PSU
- $89 (Save $170)
Scorptec Boxing Day sale monitor deals
- Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 27inch 4K IPS Black Technology Monitor
- $669 (Save $30)
- AOC 27G2SE 27inch VA 165Hz FHD Gaming Monitor
- $199 (Save $70)
- Acer ED320QRS3 31.5inch 165Hz FHD VA Curved Gaming Monitor
- $199 (Save $100)
- AOC 24G2SE 23.8inch VA 165Hz FHD Gaming Monitor
- $159 (Save $30)
- LG 34WP60C-B 34inch 160Hz Curved Ultrawide QHD VA Monitor
- $399 (Save $130)
- Gigabyte M27Q X Rev 2.0 27inch 240Hz SS IPS QHD Gaming Monitor
- $589 (Save $40)
- Acer EI322QUR S 31.5inch 165Hz WQHD VA Curved Gaming Monitor
- $279 (Save $120)
Scorptec Boxing Day sale peripherals and accessories deals
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, Blac
- $499 (Save $240)
- Corsair K55 PRO LITE RGB Black Wired Gaming Keyboard, Rubber Dome SW
- $69 (Save $10)
- Logitech G512 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – GX Brown Switch
- $108 (Save $61)
- CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Black Aluminium
- $319 (Save $60)
- HyperX Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard
- $55 (Save $24)
- Razer Huntsman Mini RGB Opto-Mech Keyboard – Mercury Edition, Clicky
- $139 (Save $20)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Black Mechanical Keyboard, Linear Optical Red
- $159 (Save $100)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – OmniPoint Switch
- $339 (Save $60)
- ASUS ROG Azoth RGB Gunmetal Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, Red SW
- $299 (Save $100)
- Logitech MX Master 3S Graphite Performance Wireless Mouse
- $129 (Save $20)
- Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse, White
- $79 (Save $50)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, Black
- $189 (Save $70)
- Razer Barracuda X 2022 Wireless Gaming Headset, Black
- $119 (Save $40)
Scorptec Boxing Day sale streaming essentials deals
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam
- $47 (Save $22)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam
- $99 (Save $60)
- Elgato Stream Deck Plus
- $279 (Save $70)
- Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD Webcam, Graphite
- $77 (Save $52)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – Black
- $209 (Save $30)
- Logitech Brio 500 Webcam, Graphite
- $119 (Save $50)
- Elgato Key Light Studio LED Panel
- $229 (Save $100)
- Audio-Technica AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone
- $229 (Save $30)
- Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro MK.2 PCIe Capture Card
- $349 (Save $50)
There’s so many more discounts going now during the Scorptec Boxing Day sale, so if you’ve been fiending that next big or small upgrade to your setup, or are jumping into PC building for the first time, it’s the perfect chance to grab yourself a bloody good bargain before the sale ends.
The Boxing Day sales don’t end with Scorptec, though – we’ve also rounded up all the best gaming sales, as well as the hot bargains going at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi for you to check out so you can save big on that new little treat for yourself before the year comes to an end.
Happy bargain hunting, folks!
Lead Image Credit: Scorptec
