Upgrade Your PC For A Bargain With Scorptec’s Boxing Day Sale

Boxing Day might be over, but in the words of Smash Mouth, the sales keep coming and they don’t stop coming. If you’ve been considering building or upgrading your gaming PC (or your setup) and want to save some dollarydoos while doing it, the Scorptec Boxing Day sale is on now with some mega deals on PC parts, peripherals, and more.

The Scorptec Boxing Day sale is live now and runs until 31 December, with discounts on a whole heap of products both online and in-store. Some of the discounts are running a little longer into January as well, although only while stocks last – so get in quick. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals going for you to check out so you can start the New Year with a souped up gaming rig (or just extra RGBs for your setup, if you’re so inclined).

Here’s the best bargains from the Scorptec Boxing Day sale, all in one place.

Scorptec Boxing Day sale PC parts and components deals

Scorptec Boxing Day sale monitor deals

Scorptec Boxing Day sale peripherals and accessories deals

Scorptec Boxing Day sale streaming essentials deals

There’s so many more discounts going now during the Scorptec Boxing Day sale, so if you’ve been fiending that next big or small upgrade to your setup, or are jumping into PC building for the first time, it’s the perfect chance to grab yourself a bloody good bargain before the sale ends.

The Boxing Day sales don’t end with Scorptec, though – we’ve also rounded up all the best gaming sales, as well as the hot bargains going at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi for you to check out so you can save big on that new little treat for yourself before the year comes to an end.

Happy bargain hunting, folks!

Lead Image Credit: Scorptec