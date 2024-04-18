Scorptec Autumn Sale: Our Top Picks To Upgrade Your Rig

Scorptec’s Autumn Sale is on now, so if you’re keen to upgrade your toaster or build a new rig for cheap, now’s the time. There are bargains on just about anything you could need, from PC hardware, graphics cards, monitors, mice, and keyboards, with solid discounts across a range of major brands like ROG, Razer, and Corsair.
If you’re keen to check out the Scorptec Autumn Sale, you’ve got to get in quick. The deals are set to end between April 21 and early May (depending on the product) both online and in-store. The selection is honestly overwhelming, so we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals to bring to you.
Here are our top picks from the Scorptec Autumn Sale.
Scorptec Autumn Sale Deals
Scorptec Autumn Sale Gaming Laptops
- MSI Thin GF63 12UCX 15.6″ Core i5 RTX 2050 Gaming Laptop
- $799 (Save $400)
- ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6inch Core i7 RTX 4060 Grey Gaming Laptop
- $1899 (Save $700)
- HP ProBook 445 G10 14inch Ryzen 7 16GB 512GB Silver Business Laptop
- $1379 (Save $320)
- MSI Vector GP78HX 13VI 17inch Core i9 RTX 4090 Gray Gaming Laptop
- $4599 (Save $1200)
Scorptec Autumn Sale Keyboards, Mice & Headsets
- Corsair HS55 WIRELESS Gaming Headset
- $123 (Save $26)
- Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset
- $219 (Save $30)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet Streaming Headset
- $329 (Save $30)
- ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless Gaming Headset
- $209 (Save $90)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset
- $629 (Save $70)
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Wired RGB Gaming Headset
- $229 (Save $150)
- ASUS ROG Azoth RGB White Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, Storm SW
- $319 (Save $80)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 X RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Yellow SW
- $189 (Save $30)
- Logitech G715 RGB White Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, Brown SW
- $259 (Save $20)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Green SW
- $229 (Save $50)
- Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED RGB White Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
- $269 (Save $80)
- Razer Viper 8KHz Ambidextrous Esports Wired Gaming Mouse
- $79 (Save $30)
- Razer Naga V2 Pro Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse – Black, 19+1 Programmable
- $249 (Save $20)
- Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed RGB Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse
- $99 (Save $25)
- Logitech Pro Hero RGB Gaming Mouse
- $59 (Save $30)
- Razer Cobra Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $189 (Save $50)
- Corsair SCIMITAR ELITE RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $199 (Save $30)
Scorptec Autumn Sale PC Hardware
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC, 12GB
- $869 (Save $130)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle OC, 16GB
- $1649 (Save $310)
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 White OC Edition 8GB GDDR6
- $499 (Save $50)
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC Edition, 12GB
- $1189 (Save $160)
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC, 16GB
- $1999 (Save $300)
- Arctic Cooling Liquid Freezer II – 240 CPU Cooler
- $119 (Save $10)
- Deepcool AK620 DIGITAL CPU Cooler
- $99 (Save $30)
- Deepcool LE720 Black ARGB AIO Liquid CPU Cooler
- $119 (Save $30)
- Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX XT White Liquid CPU Cooler
- $315 (Save $24)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-F GAMING WIFI Motherboard
- $579 (Save $80)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D Desktop Processor
- $379 (Save $40)
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO Motherboard
- $899 (Save $180)
- Intel Core i9 13900KS Desktop Processor
- $879 (Save $270)
Scorptec Autumn Sale Monitors
- Gigabyte AORUS CO49DQ 49inch 144Hz SUWDQHD QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
- $1799 (Save $296)
- Samsung LU32J590UQEXXY 31.5inch 4K UHD VA LED Monitor
- $339 (Save $100)
- Dell P2722H 27inch USB Hub IPS FHD Monitor
- $199 (Save $120)
- AOC 24B1XH2 23.8inch 100Hz FHD IPS Monitor
- $89 (Save $60)
- AOC 27G2SE 27inch VA 165Hz FHD Gaming Monitor
- $199 (Save $70)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 34inch 165Hz VA Gaming Monitor
- $499 (Save $100)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32inch 240Hz Curved UHD QLED VA Gaming Monitor
- $1399 (Save $400)
Scorptec Autumn Sale Streaming Essentials
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2
- $209 (Save $20)
- Razer Kiyo X USB Webcam for Full HD Streaming
- $59 (Save $20)
- Logitech Yeti GX RGB Gaming Microphone
- $179 (Save $20)
There’s a whole lot more amazing deals available in the Scorptec Autumn Sale to boost your PC rig and setup, which you can check out via the website.
Have you copped any bargains from Scorptec? Let us know in the comments.
Image: Scorptec, Kotaku Australia
