Feel The Big Deck Energy With Our Guide To Stream Controllers

When you’re in the middle of a live stream, one of the last things you want is to have your flow interrupted by a basic technical issue. One minute you’re in the zone, the next you’re trying to readjust your audio mix or swap your greenscreen backdrop because you accidentally hit the wrong button.

Stream decks are designed to help simplify your workflow and create a more efficient production when streaming. With one, you’ll be able to set up some hotkey shortcuts that’ll allow you to control features and trigger certain actions at the tap of a button – like muting your mic, adjusting your audio levels, cutting to a different feed or ending the stream. No more quickly alt-tabbing between windows for you.

If you’re looking to add a stream deck to your setup, here are a few of our favourite picks.

What stream decks do we recommend?

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

To say the Elgato Stream Deck has a reputation would be something of an understatement. It is easily the most popular stream deck on the market. And, look, we’re certainly not going to act contrarian to that reputation.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is an incredibly easy-to-learn controller and makes for a great addition to your streaming setup. It includes 15 LCD keys, all of which can be customised to better fit into your workflow. These keys can even act as folders for more hotkey prompts, so you’ll really be able to control everything.

With the Stream Deck, you’ll be able to save multiple layout profiles, which is helpful if you split your time between live streaming and other multimedia work. Now you’ll have one layout for streaming, one for video editing and one for design work. Overall, it’s a straightforward piece of equipment that should make a major improvement to your workflow, feels comfortable to use and will sit unassumingly on your desk.

If 15 keys aren’t enough for your set-up, Elgato also has an extra large version of the Stream Deck. It has a lot of the same basic features as the standard model – a customisable layout and compatibility with OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Discord. With 32 keys, you’ll have plenty of buttons to play with when using the Elgato Stream Deck XL.

Elgato also offers a subscription service that’ll allow you to use your phone as a stream deck. It’ll set you back around $4.49/month or $38.99/year.

Where to buy the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2: Amazon Australia ($239) | DigiDirect ($239) | Mwave ($239)

Where to buy the Elgato Stream Deck XL: Amazon Australia ($360) | Catch ($398) | DigiDirect ($388)

Razer Stream Controller

It just wouldn’t be a streaming accessories article without a Razer mention. The Razer Stream Controller was created through a collaboration with Loupedeck, a company that started out producing control consoles designed for photo and video editing, before branching out into streaming. Physically, the Razer Stream Controller looks almost exactly like the Loupedeck Live, but with different branding. In any case, the Razer Stream Controller is still a strong deck option.

Its screen comes with 12 separate buttons with adjustable haptics, which can be programmed to control a myriad of functions. The controller includes six analog knobs, which are represented by two larger control panels, so you can easily control your audio mix on the fly, along with eight buttons that can be programmed with shortcuts or as a quick way to cycle through your layouts.

The Razer Stream Controller talks a big game of effortless functionality when it comes to improving your workflow – the added tactility of the knobs and haptic feedback will go a long way with some people. With a face panel that measures 15cm x 10 cm, it’s a small but mighty addition to your setup

Where to buy the Razer Stream Controller: Amazon Australia ($430.25) | Catch ($459) | Razer ($459.95)

Loupedeck Live S Streaming Console

If you want something a bit more pared down than the Razer stream deck, but still want the tactility of the control knobs and haptic touch, Loupedeck also offers the Live S console. Will we get a Razer rebrand of this controller sometime down the track? Who can say?

The Live S comes with two analog control knobs, 15 touch-sensitive buttons and four additional buttons. All of these can be customised with different functions and used to control almost every detail of your production, be it muting your mic, flipping on your webcam or activating your smart lighting. It’s compatible with OBS Studio, vMix, Ecamm and Twitch – along with Streamlabs and Voicemod, but only if you’re running it on windows.

Where to buy the Loupedeck Live S Streaming Console: Catch ($268.96) | Kogan ($298.85) | MyDeal ($298.85)