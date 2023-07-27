The Best Gaming Keyboards, As Chosen By Us

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you want everyone to know you’re busy, tapping away at your mechanical gaming keyboard is one way to do it. Aside from being notoriously clicky while typing, mechanical keyboards are the ultimate choice for PC users.

Once you’ve settled on your mouse, mouse pad, headset and cable organisers, it’s time to start thinking about that backlit keyboard that will complete your gaming set-up. If you’re looking for a new keyboard, here are a few that Kotaku Australia enjoyed reviewing along with a few extra favourites.

Our recommended gaming keyboard picks

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro

Image: Razer

While people run hot and cold on Razer’s peripherals, the brand’s BlackWidow keyboards have been one of its consistent series. The V4 Pro is the latest iteration of the full-size keyboard and features all the bells and whistles you’d want for $400.

It has a 5052 aluminium alloy tap case, doubleshot keycaps with extra-thick walls and a polling rate of up to 8,000Hz.

If customisation is a major deciding factor for you when buying a keyboard, then the V4 Pro doesn’t disappoint. When reviewed by Ben, our Native Content Writer, he was impressed by the gaming keyboard’s “immense customisable possibilities thanks to its many macros and command dials”, especially when playing MMOs.

Despite its considerable price tag, he thinks the BlackWidow V4 does a lot to justify the investment.

You can read Kotaku Australia’s full review of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard here.

Where to buy the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro: Amazon Australia ($397.24) | eBay ($399) | Mwave ($399.95)

HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard

Image: HyperX

Kotaku Australia’s Managing Editor, David, reviewed this HyperX keyboard and found that, while it lacks some bells and whistles, this has everything you’d want from a gaming keyboard.

This sturdy board is made from aircraft-grade aluminium, which basically means it’s strong and heavy enough to withstand some aggressive tapping if you’re in the middle of a Halo Infinite match. This gaming keyboard features X1 Cherry Red switches which are perfect for letting your fingers slide from one key to another or if you’re just a trigger-happy son-of-a-bitch. However, you can also get a stiffer Blue or Aqua switch if you prefer.

We’re also a fan of its three adjustable angles, so you can type to your comfort and ditch that pesky carpal tunnel syndrome.

You can read Kotaku Australia’s full review of the HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboard here.

Where to buy the HyperX Alloy Origins: Amazon Australia ($162.95) | eBay ($133.85) | Mwave ($179)

ASUS ROG Azoth Keyboard

Image: ASUS

The ASUS ROG Azoth is a compact, but mighty gaming keyboard with hot-swappable keys, an intuitive OLED display and ROG NX mechanical switches. Beneath the switches is a triple layer of foam and silicone to help dampen sound.

In his review of the ASUS ROG Azoth, Ben was pretty blown away by the experience:

“It’s rare a keyboard simply has everything you could ask for, but the ROG Azoth comes pretty close.”

He was impressed by how the keyboard feels when using it, along with the fantastic customisation options that come packaged with it.

However, he did clarify that while he liked this keyboard, it isn’t for him as the 75 per cent layout limits his ability to assign macros to the Numpad. He also felt that the Azoth’s ergonomics were just okay and found the OLED screen was both distracting and affected the keyboard’s performance.

You can read Kotaku Australia’s full review of the ASUS ROG Azoth keyboard here.

Where to buy the ASUS ROG Azoth keyboard: Amazon Australia ($404.68) | eBay ($356.15 with the code JAU15) | JB Hi-FI ($399)

Corsair K100 RGB Keyboard

Image: Corsair

The Corsair K100 RGB is as sturdy as it is responsive. This hybrid optical-mechanical keyboard boasts pinpoint sensitivity, making it a great piece of hardware if your gaming diet relies on a lot of split-second actions. According to Corsair, the K100 offers hyper-fast inputs with native 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning.

It includes six dedicated macro keys along the lefthand side of the board, along with an iCue control wheel and customisable lighting across 44 configurable zones. It comes with an ergonomic wrist rest, which is always a welcome bonus in our books.

Where to buy the Corsair K100 RGB: Amazon Australia ($299) | JW Computers ($379) | Kogan ($368)

Logitech G G512 Keyboard

Image: Logitech

Those who love to mix business with pleasure will appreciate a mechanical keyboard that features a brown switch, much like this Logitech one. While it’s all well and good to own a gaming-exclusive keyboard, it does ease the ol’ bank account to just get one that can do it all.

This full-sized mechanical keyboard is perfect for getting work done during daylight before switching over to RGB-lit gaming at night. It offers a lot of customisation and comes with three onboard profiles, along with five programmable G-keys. It’s tactile keys and low profile will let you tap away loud and proud at full speed.

Where to buy the Logitech G G512: Amazon Australia ($108) | Bing Lee ($159) | eBay ($155)

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard

Image: Razer

If you’d prefer a much more compact keyboard, you might want to consider something in the 60% mechanical range. Smaller than a tenkeyless keyboard, a 60% sized keyboard lops off the number pad and arrow keys as well as function-specific buttons. David also reviewed the Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard earlier last year and was impressed by it:

“If what you want are rapid response times and instant feedback, this board will provide that and save you some space on the desk.”

While it might take some time to get used to navigating without arrow keys, this gaming keyboard is ideal if you have limited desk space. But don’t worry if there’s a game you’re playing that relies on arrow keys since you can use the letters J, K, L and I to move around. Although, you will have to get used to sitting your pinky on the function key.

On the plus side, this Razer board has linear red switches which make for a silent, effortless typing style that shouldn’t piss off anybody trying to watch TV nearby.

You can read Kotaku Australia’s full review of the Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard here.

Where to buy the Razer Huntsman Mini: Amazon Australia ($139) | Bing Lee ($139) | eBay ($125.10)

Why a mechanical gaming keyboard?

Image: iStock/Javier Ruiz

A mechanical keyboard is a popular and classic choice that features raised, spring-loaded keys. Unlike membrane keyboards, which are commonly seen on laptops, typing on its keys tends to be much louder but more accurate, making it a much more efficient choice for first-person shooters such as Fortnite or Apex Legends.

You see, a mechanical keyboard uses high-quality mechanical switches (hence the name), instead of relying on cheap, rubber dome switches. Overall, they’re more responsive and durable, but heavier to cart around. However, they’re also built to last years, in comparison to membrane keyboards that tend to wear down faster.

If you’re big on personalisation, an added bonus for mechanical keyboards is their customisation potential. It’s usually easy to remove its keys and replace them with colourful, nicer-looking ones.

But, keep in mind that mechanical keyboards can be harder to clean thanks to the raised keys, as well as heavier, louder and more expensive. The cleaning isn’t hard to solve if you have a cordless air duster, though.

What to look for when choosing a mechanical keyboard

Image: iStock/EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE

Connection type

Looks aside, figuring out which mechanical keyboard to take home is always a doozy. We think that the best place to start is to ask yourself whether you want a wired or wireless one.

Most options on the market tend to be wired, which isn’t a problem for most with stationary PC setups. But those of you who use a laptop with a limited number of USB ports might want to consider a wireless keyboard instead. Regardless of your preference, make sure you check on the keyboard’s compatibility with your computer before proceeding to checkout.

What size is it?

Next, you’ll want to consider what size keyboard you want. Each keyboard size differs in its layout, and ultimately, the number of keys available. While a full-sized keyboard can save you from making this decision, you might want a smaller board due to limited desk space.

Most tend to agree that a tenkeyless keyboard is a perfect choice. It sports 87 keys, is compact and comfortable and typically includes all of the necessary keys you need to perform basic computer actions. However, tenkeyless keyboards notably lack a number pad, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you.

Another popular size is known as a 60 per cent keyboard. These keyboards are sometimes referred to as “mini keyboards” and are quite common in the wild thanks to their easy customisation capabilities. The only catch is that they tend to lack not just the numpad, but function keys, home cluster and arrow keys.

Tactile or linear?

Once you’ve settled on your size, consider whether you want a tactile or linear keyboard. Generally speaking, tactile keyboards are those loud ones you hear office workers drumming their fingers against and are distinguished by the small bump you feel when you press down on its keys. Meanwhile, linear keyboards are named for the smooth, up/down movement it takes the press the switches. They’re much quieter than tactile keyboards and require less effort to press the keys.

Some gamers prefer softer, light touch keys, that allow them to glide over the board to enter any commands without a second thought. If you opt for a linear keyboard, you won’t need to press down hard on its keys, whereas you would have to if you’re using a tactile one.

One of the last things you’ll want to pay attention to is your keyboard’s rollover capability, which is how many keys can your keyboard recognise at one time. Most keyboards tend to recognise a maximum of three key combinations at the same time, whereas when you’re gaming you might need to press four or more.

Switch types

Image: iStock/poco_bw

From there, you might have noticed the word “[Colour] Switch” included in the description of various keyboards you’ve been researching. These are the switches located under every keycap and are responsible for determining how much force you need to apply for a keystroke to register, its tactility and how noisy it’ll be when in use.

If this concept has you scratching your head, we’ve gone ahead and broken it down for you, using the popular Cherry MX switches as a reference point:

Cherry MX Black Switches – A black switch is linear, meaning that it works quietly and smoothly. It’s one of the best choices for gaming since it’s good for double-tapping. Thanks to its high actuation force, it’s helpful on the occasion that you hit a key by accident, since it won’t register super light touches. This type of keyboard isn’t recommended for work.

– A black switch is linear, meaning that it works quietly and smoothly. It’s one of the best choices for gaming since it’s good for double-tapping. Thanks to its high actuation force, it’s helpful on the occasion that you hit a key by accident, since it won’t register super light touches. This type of keyboard isn’t recommended for work. Cherry MX Brown Switches – These tactile switches are a great hybrid option if you plan on getting a keyboard that’s efficient at typing and gaming. It’s an ideal choice since its reset and actuation point are close enough for you to hover over it in case you want to tap quickly.

– These tactile switches are a great hybrid option if you plan on getting a keyboard that’s efficient at typing and gaming. It’s an ideal choice since its reset and actuation point are close enough for you to hover over it in case you want to tap quickly. Cherry MX Blue Switches – The best choice for typing. It’s fine to use for gaming, but can be difficult to double tap on because the release point is above the actuation point.

– The best choice for typing. It’s fine to use for gaming, but can be difficult to double tap on because the release point is above the actuation point. Cherry MX Red Switches – Another popular type of switch that’s best suited for gaming. Choosing a red switch depends on whether you prefer your keys stiffer or lighter as you type, as it requires a softer touch than a black switch.

We’d also recommend reading Mechanical Keyboards’ FAQ if you’re looking for a more detailed description of these switch types.