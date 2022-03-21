How To Declutter Your Gaming Station If It’s Looking Like A Red Hot Mess

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who owns multiple consoles or has been gaming for a long time now, there’s a high chance that you’ve found yourself with a collection of gear and nowhere to put it all. You probably own at least two controllers, a host of headphones, dozens of game cartridges and way, way too many cables. If your gaming set-up is beginning to look cluttered and it’s making you feel overwhelmed, there’s a way to make it look more organised.

If you happen to be a streamer, the background of your Twitch stream needs to look presentable and reflect your personality. While we’re sure you’ve invested in a bunch of smart lights and display units, there’s nothing like a couple of controller mounts and docking stations that will make it seem like you’ve got it all together.

So if you want to learn how you can tidy up around your gaming set-up and reduce the risk of tripping over a stray cable, you’ve come to the right place. From a headphone hanger to a cable organiser, we’ve broken down all of the best ways you can declutter your chaotic set-up.

READ MORE Here's All The Equipment You Need To Start Streaming

Grab an all-in-one charging station to keep everything together

Image: ElecgearThe easiest (and most useful) way to tidy up your gaming set-up is by keeping everything together in one area. Of course, it’s not a good idea to just toss all your gaming accessories together and hope for the best. A charging station is the most convenient way to bundle everything up.

For instance, if you’ve added one of the new galaxy-inspired PS5 DualSense controllers to your collection, you can keep both controllers ready to go with this charging station. This way you’ll get reliable fast charging and always be ready to switch into multiplayer mode.

For those of you still repping a PS4, you can grab this all-in-one dock for your headphones, controllers, Move Motion joysticks and more. There’s even an in-built cooling fan to efficiently reduce the working temperature of your console during long sessions.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, then you might want to go with this charging dock station. It can charge up to four Joy-Cons at the same time, plus it has room for your Nintendo Switch console, so you can display all of your Switch accessories neatly. Although, if you’re running out of room to store your game cartridges, you can upgrade to this charging dock by HEATFUN, which acts as a mini shelving unit and also allows room to charge two Pro controllers, in addition to your two Joy-Cons.

Mount your TV and controllers to save desk or drawer space

If you have permission from your landlord, or you can do whatever you want in your home, it might be a good idea to install some wall mounts for your wireless controllers, headphones and even your TV. This way you’ll have more space on your desk to spread your elbows or use it for work or study when you’re not grinding away.

Mounting your TV is a great way to save floor space and if you own a low-rise sofa, then it’s an ergonomic way to save your neck. After all, spending hours with your neck craned down could put you at risk of a bad case of “text neck”. In any case, this TV wall mount bracket is the perfect solution. A TV mount also prevents you from losing what could be useful storage space on top of a cabinet or dresser. If you play on a PC, then why not prop your screens up with this monitor mount?

Another great way to save on space is to mount a wall hook to the wall for your controllers and headphones. You can install one next to your TV or on the back of your wall if you want to have them on display while you’re streaming. That way, all of your viewers can admire your collection of controllers — and there’s certainly been a number of dazzling Xbox and PS4 controllers over the years.

This controller and headphone mount is universally compatible with all platforms. If you love playing virtual reality games with your Oculus, there’s even a specialised wall mount that can hang both your headset and the Rift controllers.

If you want something less permanent or likely to make a mark, you can snap up this headphone and controller hanger that clips onto the edge of your gaming console. A headphone hanger is a useful way to maximise your desk space, as well as keep your accessories out of the way when they’re not in use.

Another option is this vertical controller holder, which you can use to hang two sets of headphones and two controllers to keep them out of the way.

Store your game cases in a storage tower near your gaming set-up

If you’re one of those people that like to collect physical copies of your favourite games, you might be running out of space to store all of the cases and steel books you’ve picked up over the years.

For starters, you can always grab a card organiser for cheap if you want to store your Switch games outside of their cases. Otherwise, a storage tower is the best way to go if you want to display your prized collection of games.

This one is best suited for a Nintendo Switch, as it can neatly display up to 10 cases, your dock and keep your controllers in one place. It even has a hidden tray to store your extra Joy-Cons. If you own a PlayStation, you might appreciate this one which allows you to hang up your headphones on a rack at the top of the storage tower.

While both those options allow you to store up to 10 games, if you have up to 24 packages you might want to consider this vertical stand instead.

Get savvy with cable management

The last thing you can do to make your gaming set-up look all the more appealing and less chaotic, is by getting on board with cable management.

Instead of letting your cables sit loosely all over the ground, you can stick this adhesive cable clip organiser to the side of your desk. That way you won’t have to fumble around on the ground trying to identify the right charger for your mouse or your phone.

Another simple option you can do to make your desk look less like a rat’s nest is with a cable organiser. If you use a power board because you’re low on available power points, you can place it inside this cable management box and it will hide the Gordian knot of cords you’re using all at once.