There’s A Stack Of Razer Gear On Sale, Including Its Iconic Cat Ear Headset

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to give your gaming PC a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals available for its range of gaming mice, keyboards and headsets.

Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these peripherals, others don’t particularly believe the hype and treat it a bit like Apple, where you’re paying for the brand name over quality. But credit where credit is due because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.

A few of the highlight deals include the Razer DeathAdder for $35, which is a pretty great gaming mouse – especially at that price. The same goes for the Razer Viper Mini if you’re looking for something smaller.

One of Razer’s more iconic pieces, the Kraken Kitty headset is also on sale for $169.95. That means you can save a nice 40% off its usual $289.95 price tag while rocking the Twitch streamer’s headset of choice – which, despite its gimmicky design, is still a pretty solid pair of headphones with 7.1 surround sound.

You can check more Razer deals below. Some of these offers require a promo code to get the full discount, which we’ve included where appropriate.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best Razer deals in Australia

Razer mouse deals

And if you need a mousepad to go with your new mouse:

Razer Gigantus V2 Soft Gaming Mouse Mat (Large) – now $19 (down from $28.95)

Razer headset deals

READ MORE This Hello Kitty Headset Is The Best Thing Razer's Made Since Quartz

Razer keyboard deals