If you’re looking to give your gaming PC a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals available for its range of gaming mice, keyboards and headsets.
Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these peripherals, others don’t particularly believe the hype and treat it a bit like Apple, where you’re paying for the brand name over quality. But credit where credit is due because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.
A few of the highlight deals include the Razer DeathAdder for $35, which is a pretty great gaming mouse – especially at that price. The same goes for the Razer Viper Mini if you’re looking for something smaller.
One of Razer’s more iconic pieces, the Kraken Kitty headset is also on sale for $169.95. That means you can save a nice 40% off its usual $289.95 price tag while rocking the Twitch streamer’s headset of choice – which, despite its gimmicky design, is still a pretty solid pair of headphones with 7.1 surround sound.
You can check more Razer deals below. Some of these offers require a promo code to get the full discount, which we’ve included where appropriate.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
The best Razer deals in Australia
Razer mouse deals
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $58.53 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – now $35 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $63 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse (Halo Infinite Edition) – now $67.32 when you use the promo code PMAY15 (down from $99)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $224.95)
- Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $114.92 when you use the promo code PMAY15 (down from $169)
- Razer Naga X Wired Gaming Mouse – now $85.98 (down from $134.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $114)
- Razer Viper Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $108.12 when you use the promo code PMAY15 (down from $159)
- Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse – now $29.20 when you use the promo code PMAY15 (down from $49)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – now $169 (down from $279.95)
And if you need a mousepad to go with your new mouse:
- Razer Gigantus V2 Soft Gaming Mouse Mat (Large) – now $19 (down from $28.95)
Razer headset deals
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset – now $80.92 when you use the promo code PMAY15 (down from $119)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset – now $109.50 (down from $174.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $191.20 (down from $239)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Kraken Kitty Chroma Headset – now $169.95 (down from $289.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $48 (down from $89)
- Razer Kraken X USB Wired Gaming Headset – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $128.87 (down from $222)
Razer keyboard deals
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $99 (down from $239)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $99 (down from $179.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $159 (down from $299.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard (Phantom Edition, Green Switch) – now $139 (down from $329)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard (Phantom Edition, Yellow Switch) – now $137.08 when you use the promo code TOPITUP (down from $329)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – now $67.50 (down from $119.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $148 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Huntsman v2 Optical Gaming Keyboard (Tenkeyless, Red Switch) – now $162.52 when you use the promo code PMAY15 (down from $239)
- Razer Huntsman v2 Optical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $203.32 when you use the promo code PMAY15 (down from $299)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $168.20 (down from $225)