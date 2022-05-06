See Games Differently

There’s A Stack Of Razer Gear On Sale, Including Its Iconic Cat Ear Headset

1
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 39 mins ago: May 6, 2022 at 12:50 pm -
Filed to:deals
ebaykeyboardlaptopmicrophonemouserazer
There’s A Stack Of Razer Gear On Sale, Including Its Iconic Cat Ear Headset
Image: Razer
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to give your gaming PC a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals available for its range of gaming mice, keyboards and headsets.

Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these peripherals, others don’t particularly believe the hype and treat it a bit like Apple, where you’re paying for the brand name over quality. But credit where credit is due because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.

A few of the highlight deals include the Razer DeathAdder for $35, which is a pretty great gaming mouse – especially at that price. The same goes for the Razer Viper Mini if you’re looking for something smaller.

One of Razer’s more iconic pieces, the Kraken Kitty headset is also on sale for $169.95. That means you can save a nice 40% off its usual $289.95 price tag while rocking the Twitch streamer’s headset of choice – which, despite its gimmicky design, is still a pretty solid pair of headphones with 7.1 surround sound.

You can check more Razer deals below. Some of these offers require a promo code to get the full discount, which we’ve included where appropriate.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best Razer deals in Australia

Razer mouse deals

razer best gaming mouse
Image: Razer

And if you need a mousepad to go with your new mouse:

Razer headset deals

razer
Image: Razer
READ MORE
This Hello Kitty Headset Is The Best Thing Razer's Made Since Quartz

Razer keyboard deals

razer gaming keyboard
Image: Razer

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Even at that price I would recommend people stay away. I had nothing but problems with my Razer laptop. When I sent it back for repairs they stripped the screws on the motherboard which meant the fans came loose and started rubbing loudly. When I sent it back I asked how this could have happened, and they asked whether it had been worked on before. When I told them they had worked on it and them only they refused to accept responsibility. This went back and forth with them for over 6 months. Eventually I went through to the ACCC, Fair Trade, etc. who contacted them but they refused to concede so I was advised to take it to tribunal. Because they don’t have an Australian office, going to tribunal would have been a massive pain so I just gave up. I will never purchase Razer again and after my experience I suggest to everyone steer clear of Razer laptops.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.