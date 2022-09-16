If you’re looking to give your PC’s accessories a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals available for its range of gaming mice, keyboards and headsets. These offers are coming through Razer’s official eBay store, which is offering 20% off everything when you use the promo code SVE20 when checking out. A few products are already on sale, so this promo code stacks on top quite nicely.
Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB-encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these peripherals, others don’t particularly believe the hype and treat it a bit like Apple, where you’re paying for the brand name over quality. But credit where credit is due because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.
You can our round-up of the best Razer deals for keyboards, mice, headsets and more below. Where possible, we’ve tried to use the recommended retail price according to Razer’s online store for each accessory.
Razer mouse deals
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse – $231.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $289)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Optical Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $63.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $119.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – now $36 with the code SVE20 (down from $49.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $63.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse (Halo Infinite Edition) – now $63.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $79.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $109)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Gaming Mouse – now $108 with the code SVE20 (down from $224.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Mouse – now $215.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Naga X MMO Gaming Mouse – now $71.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $134.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity MMO Gaming Mouse – now $111.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $184.95)
- Razer Viper 8KHz Wired Mouse – now $107.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $134.95)
- Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $207.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Dock – now $127.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $289.95)
- Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse – now $39.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $69.95)
Razer headset deals
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset – now $95.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming Headset – now $223.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $279.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $159.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $299.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (Rainbow Six Siege) – now $127.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $319.95)
- Razer Kraken Quartz Multi-platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $71.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Kitty Chroma Wireless Headphones – now $103.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $289.95)
Razer keyboard deals
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $239.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $389.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $175.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $299.95)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Keyboard (Linear Optical) – now $287.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $359)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard (Linear Optical) – now $111.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard (Analog Optical Switches) – now $191.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Huntsman v2 Optical Gaming Keyboard (Tenkeyless, Red Switch) – now $159.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $229)
- Razer Huntsman v2 Optical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $183.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $269)
- Razer Ornata V3 X Gaming Keyboard – now $55.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $71.95)
Other Razer accessory deals
- Razer Kishi V2 Gaming Controller for Android – now $135.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam – now $159.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $329.95)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $55.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $71.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $184.95)
- Razer Seiren V2 Pro Microphone – now $175.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $249.95)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $103.20 with the code SVE20 (down from $169.95)
Razer laptops deals
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop (240Hz QHD, i7-12800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX3060) – now $3,699 with the code SVE20 (down from $3,999)
- Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop (165Hz QHD, Ryzen 9 6900HX, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX3070Ti) – now $3,299 with the code SVE20 (down from $3,599)
- Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop (165Hz QHD, i7-12800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX3060) – now $4,399 with the code SVE20 (down from $4,699)
- Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop (165Hz QHD, Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16G RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX3070) – now $3,699 with the code SVE20 (down from $3,999)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop (360Hz FHD, i7-10875H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3080) – now $4,699 with the code SVE20 (down from $4,999)