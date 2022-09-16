See Games Differently

A Rainbow Of Razer Accessories Have Had Their Prices Slashed

1
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: September 16, 2022 at 11:45 am -
Filed to:deals
keyboardlaptopmicrophonemouserazer
A Rainbow Of Razer Accessories Have Had Their Prices Slashed
Image: Razer
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to give your PC’s accessories a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals available for its range of gaming mice, keyboards and headsets. These offers are coming through Razer’s official eBay store, which is offering 20% off everything when you use the promo code SVE20 when checking out. A few products are already on sale, so this promo code stacks on top quite nicely.

Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB-encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these peripherals, others don’t particularly believe the hype and treat it a bit like Apple, where you’re paying for the brand name over quality. But credit where credit is due because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.

You can our round-up of the best Razer deals for keyboards, mice, headsets and more below. Where possible, we’ve tried to use the recommended retail price according to Razer’s online store for each accessory.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Razer mouse deals

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse deal
Image: Razer

Razer headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2 headset deal
Image: Razer
READ MORE
This Hello Kitty Headset Is The Best Thing Razer's Made Since Quartz

Razer keyboard deals

razer keyboard blackwidow e3 2021 hardware announcements
Image: Razer

Other Razer accessory deals

A Rainbow Of Razer Accessories Have Had Their Prices Slashed
Image: Razer

Razer laptops deals

A Rainbow Of Razer Accessories Have Had Their Prices Slashed
Image: Razer

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Even at that price I would recommend people stay away. I had nothing but problems with my Razer laptop. When I sent it back for repairs they stripped the screws on the motherboard which meant the fans came loose and started rubbing loudly. When I sent it back I asked how this could have happened, and they asked whether it had been worked on before. When I told them they had worked on it and them only they refused to accept responsibility. This went back and forth with them for over 6 months. Eventually I went through to the ACCC, Fair Trade, etc. who contacted them but they refused to concede so I was advised to take it to tribunal. Because they don’t have an Australian office, going to tribunal would have been a massive pain so I just gave up. I will never purchase Razer again and after my experience I suggest to everyone steer clear of Razer laptops.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.