The Best Budget-Friendly Gaming PC Accessories That Won’t Skimp On Performance

In the past, we’ve shown you how to put together a decent gaming PC while on a budget, but that only covered the internal components to make it run. We didn’t get a chance to touch on peripherals and accessories such as monitors, keyboards and mice – all essential parts to a good gaming PC.

If you’re starting a gaming PC build from scratch, or it’s been a hot minute since you upgraded your keyboard (just how worn out are your WASD buttons?), we’ve put together a few guides and suggestions that won’t break the bank (we’re keeping it to a budget under $500).

Monitor

If you’re working out how much you want to spend on peripherals overall, our advice is to pick your monitor first before picking out everything else based on your remaining budget. A good gaming monitor should last for a few years otherwise, you’ll be paying more in the long run if you decide to cheap out.

There’s a few specs you should keep in mind. Every monitor has a maximum resolution. That’s its native resolution ( what the monitor looks best at) and you’ll want to keep that in mind, as you want to make sure your PC can power games at that level. For instance, there’s no point in buying a 4K screen for gaming, if your PC barely has the guts to run things at 1080p.

For fans of twitch shooters and reaction-based games (like Call of Duty, Valorant or Counter-Strike) you’ll want a monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz or more. Keep an eye out for screens that say they have a 1ms response time, although just note that the real response time will be a bit slower than that.

AOC’s 24G2SP 23.8″ monitor is a solid starter choice. It has decent refresh and response rates (165Hz and 1ms), and squeaks in at just under $300. The only real downside is the smaller screen size, so the display is only full HD.

An excellent mid-range option is the OMEN 25i gaming monitor, coming in hot at $449. It has a slightly higher refresh rate of 175Hz and the same 1ms response rate, but sits at 24.5″ wide. It’s an ideal choice if you’re into old PC games, since it’ll automatically rescale a dated game’s resolution and colour filters to make it appear brand new.

If you want something even bigger, BenQ’s GL2780 27″ monitor is cheaper with the same response rate, but at a much lower refresh rate (75Hz, which is pretty average if we’re being honest).

You can find a more in-depth breakdown of what you should consider when buying a monitor here.

Keyboard

When picking out a keyboard, you’ll want to go mechanical over membrane. While the latter will usually be cheaper, they can have a bit of response lag. Mechanical keyboards are more tactile and satisfying to use, but can be aggressively loud if you’re the kind of person who gives their keys a good beating.

We’d also prioritise getting a keyboard with an anti-ghosting feature, which will stop it from registering accidental simultaneous button presses. And lastly? Make sure it’s ergonomic. Your wrists will thank you later.

Redragon’s K551 mechanical keyboard is a good keyboard to start out with. It has a good tactile response, full anti-ghosting and, most importantly, a heap of RGB options. Can you really say you own a gaming PC if you don’t have an RGB keyboard?

For those tight on space, pick up a tenkeyless keyboard instead. It’s exactly what it sounds like – a keyboard that’s missing the number pad usually found on its righthand side, which lets you reach your mouse a lot quicker. Redragon’s K552 is a decent mechanical tenkeyless for the price range, with the only real downside being that it has no RGB customisability.

If you really want to go the budget route but still get the most bang for your buck, Havit’s mechanical keyboard and mouse combo is a pretty good pick, and will only set you back $50.

Alternatively, if you have a bit more cash to burn, we recommend going for the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard. Not only will its mechanical switches give you that satisfying clickety clack as you type away, but its aircraft-grade aluminum body can withstand the most frantic of button mashing for those high pressure situations. It is $179 though, so while it’s not the absolute cheapest keyboard around, you’re still getting a high quality one for a decent price.

Mouse

When it comes to picking a mouse, you’ll want something that has a good sensor, so there isn’t any lag in your movements but one that’s also ergonomic to use, so you can avoid pesky hand cramps. Keep in mind though, that if you’re on a budget, you’ll have to settle for a wired mouse since Bluetooth mice start around the $150 mark.

If you want a great, all-rounder gaming mouse, you can’t go past Razer’s DeathAdder. There’s definitely a cult of personality surrounding Razer as a brand, with a lot of people living and dying by the products, even if they maybe aren’t as good as their competitor’s products. But the DeathAdder is a great piece of hardware that’s comfortable to use with a quality sensor. It makes a good argument for why some people swear by Razer.

For something lightweight, you can pick up HK Gaming’s Mira-M mouse. Its comfortable, ultralight design and Pixart 3360 sensor helps it stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the bigger, more expensive brands out there.

Your last option is the HyperX Pulsefire Core gaming mouse, which features seven programmable side buttons, customisable RGB lighting and precise tracking minus the hardware acceleration.

If these aren’t enough mice suggestions for you, check out this comprehensive roundup of 2020’s best gaming mice.

Don’t forget that you’ll also need a good mouse pad. If you’ve got the space, an oversized mousepad gives you an extra bit of freedom. You can get an RGB mousepad, but the extra cash you’d spend on it is better spent literally anywhere else. There’s also more options for you to explore here.

Other Accessories

A good keyboard, mouse and monitor are the three core PC accessories you need to get the most out of your gaming experience, but there are a few other things you can throw into the mix as well. If you’re interested in streaming, you’ll need to pick up a webcam and microphone, although a good quality piece for either will definitely push you over budget.

If you’ve got a little extra cash to burn, Corsair’s HS35 is a solid, affordable headset option. They’re lightweight and comfy, so they shouldn’t bother you when worn for long periods of time. You can even detach the microphone. They’re also compatible with most consoles, so you can get some extra usage if you also own a Switch or PS4.

Alternatively, you can opt for HyperX’s Cloud Stinger 2 headset. For a similar price, you’ll be able to enjoy clear and immersive audio, easy-to-access audio controls and a rotational microphone, so your teammates don’t have to hear you huff into the mic every time someone snipes you from above.

Also, buy yourself a USB hub. They’re pretty cheap and hugely convenient.

