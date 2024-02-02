I Will Be Love Bombing My Friends With Final Fantasy XIV’s New Emote

If there’s one thing I’m going to do in Final Fantasy XIV, it’s endlessly spam emotes at all of my friends while we stand around in the middle of the Limsa Lominsa Aetheryte Plaza. But there’s only so many times I can /pet, /cheer, or /lalihop before it gets old. Thankfully, Square Enix is delivering unto players a new emote as part of the 2024 Valentione’s Day event. And oh boy, this one is going to be a hit with players.

Love Heart—the emote in question—will be available to earn starting February 7 as part of the annual Valentione’s Day event which celebrates all things love and romance. On that theme, Love Heart lets your Warrior of Light wink at the object of their affection while making a heart with their hands. That’s not all, though, as this emote comes with extra effects that include pink hearts emanating out from the hands, a sparkling pink circle filter, and even more pink hearts surrounding the Warrior of Light. With this at my disposal I’m going to be able to love bomb the absolute heck out of all my friends with reckless abandon. Don’t be surprised if any populated part of Eorzea is just full of pink hearts.

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you, too, want to get in on the love bombing action, you can obtain Love Heart in the event quest Symbol of Love which starts by talking to Astrid in Old Gridania. The only requirement to accept the quest is that you must be level 15 or higher. As an added bonus you can also obtain the Valentione’s Heart Chair during the event. Players will have until February 21 at 9:59 a.m. EST to collect their quest rewards. Make sure to do so, as I dare say the amorous opulence of the Love Heart emote may even dethrone Dote as the emote of choice for players wanting to lovingly annoy all their friends.