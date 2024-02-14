New Destiny 2 Bundle Contains 5 Years Of Content For $AU60

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Destiny 2 ain’t no spring chicken. Bungie’s popular intergalactic looter shooter has been around since 2017, and in that time, the game has received numerous updates and expansions. Now, a new deal collects almost all of those expansions and updates into one $US40 Steam bundle making it easy for anyone to jump in and start playing Destiny.

Launched back in September 2017, Destiny 2 has evolved over the last six years, adding (and then removing) planets, missions, weapons, bosses, and more. For most of its life, Destiny 2 has added big yearly expansions that are then built upon via smaller seasons that feature new storylines and events. At times, it can be tricky to understand what you need to own at any given point in order to enjoy (and understand) the complete Destiny 2 adventure. So, a new Humble Bundle containing all of the relevant paid content added to the game in the last five years is a perfect idea for those who haven’t yet become a Guardian.

The Destiny 2 “Story So Far” PC DLC bundle on Humble Bundle contains all of the following content for $AU60.

The Lightfall expansion + its premium annual pass ( the latest expansion )

The Witch Queen expansion

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Beyond Light expansion

Shadowkeep expansion

The Forsaken Pack

Normally, at full price, you’d pay over $AU300 for all this stuff, so getting it all for less than what most video games cost in 2024 is a steal. Well, it’s a steal assuming you are going to actually play Destiny 2. Remember, the game is free-to-start so I recommend folks download it on PC, make sure it runs well on your rig, and play for a bit to see if you really want to commit to Destiny 2.

Just don’t take too long to make up your mind. This bundle ends on the 29 of February.

Something else to ponder: While these expansions contain access to the full story campaign and DLC missions, all of the past seasonal events and story content are no longer in the game. Yes, it’s annoying. Yes, that means you’ll have to look up online via wikis or videos what happened between the bigger expansions, as many plot points no longer remain in the game proper. It’s very dumb.

Still, if you’ve been hankering for a solid single-player or co-op shooter and have never played through Beyond Light’s snowy campaign or Witch Queen’s excellent series of missions, this bundle is worth the price of admission. Even if you don’t plan on grinding out raids or strikes, there’s enough content here for solo players to get their money’s worth.

As for Destiny 2, it’s in a weird place right now following layoffs at Bungie in October 2023 and the delay of its next major expansion, The Final Shape. It was set to release later this month, but was pushed back to June as Bungie revaluates how it will support its popular online shooter moving forward. Still, this bundle is a good deal, and as long as the servers stay up, you’ll have plenty of content to fight through alone or with a buddy.