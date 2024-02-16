Report: New Star Wars Bounty Hunter Game Coming From Respawn

After developing two of the best Star Wars games in recent memory with 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, 2023’s Survivor, Respawn Entertainment is reportedly working on another title set in a galaxy far, far away. Insider Gaming reports that the title will be a first-person game focused on a Mandalorian bounty hunter, according to the publication’s sources. While the popular Disney+ series starring Pedro Pascal (soon to be a feature film) is called The Mandalorian, the Respawn title is apparently not about Pascal’s masked man. Rather the game will follow an as-yet-unidentified member of the clan-based culture.

Sources told Insider Gaming that the title will be set during the rule of the Empire, so between Episodes III and VI. Gameplay will be in first-person and involve high mobility thanks to the return of the iconic jetpack we have seen sported by Boba and Jango Fett in the franchise. This will give players abilities like horizontal dashing, vertical jumping, and boost sliding. Respwan’s work on Titanfall and Apex Legends has all but proven the studio’s ability to create incredible movement in first-person shooters, so this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The game will be a linear narrative game rather than an open-world adventure, centring around taking different bounties across a variety of planets, as you’d expect a bounty hunter in Star Wars to do.

This news is sure to excite a specific set of fans in the Star Wars community who have never moved on from the cancellation of Star Wars 1313. That project bears a lot of resemblance to Respawn’s, as they are both linear games with a bounty hunter protagonist. 1313 was going to be a Boba Fett game, so gameplay may have involved similar mechanics like the use of a jetpack. The canceled game remains an obsession of Star Wars fans, so hopefully Respawn’s project will live up to the decade-long hype for a game like the one Insider Gaming reports the studio is developing.