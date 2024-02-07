Spy X Family Movie Coming To Australian Theatres

The first Spy x Family movie is coming to Australia.

Spy x Family Code: White, the first movie-length OVA from the popular action-comedy anime, will be released in Australian theatres this April.

The film will play in theatres around the country from April 18. At this stage, neither Crunchyroll nor its parent company/lead distributor Sony Pictures, have announced which theatres the film will be showing in. We’ll throw together a list of locations for you once we have them in hand. On a related note, we did something similar yesterday for the new Demon Slayer movie! Head over here if you’d like to know where you can see that in Aussie theatres.

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows:

He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid’s attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

The film is directed by Takashi Katagiri, with a script by Ichiro Ohkouchi and story by Tatsuya Endo. Animation duties are handled by WIT STUDIO in collaboration with CloverWorks.

Both Courtney, our deals writer, and Alinah, our social media producer, have asked me to stress to you that the Spy X Family movie drops in Australia one day before the release of the new Taylor Swift record The Tortured Poet’s Department. A quick office straw poll revealed that Spy x Family is particularly popular with the girls, so don’t be flippant about this advice. If you have an anime fan in your life who is also a big Taylor fan, please plan your week accordingly.

If you haven’t seen Spy x Family and would like to catch up before the movie comes out, you can watch it on Crunchyroll.