Every Theatre Showing The New Demon Slayer Movie In Australia [Updated]

Good news, Demon Slayer tragics — the next movie in the series is coming to Australia.

The latest Demon Slayer movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, will land in Australia later this month, and Crunchyroll has announced tickets are on sale. We took a quick squiz at the list to confirm which theatres are showing the film around the country so you know where to go to book your seats.

It looks like Crunchyroll’s got a distro deal with Event Cinemas in place, so states and territories that don’t have Event multiplexes appear to miss out right now. Victoria has one independent theatre screening the film, while the ACT and Tasmania both miss out altogether. Hopefully, more times will be added at partner chains over the coming weeks in those regions! We’ve reached out to Crunchyroll Australia to quiz them about it, and will update this piece when we hear more.

Update 7/2/23 3:59 pm: As spotted by Kotaku Australia reader Sarus (and thank you for the tip, legend), it looks like Crunchyroll has partnered with Hoyts in some states and territories where Event isn’t operating. No confirmed times or theatres just yet, though Hoyts has pages for both dubbed and subbed versions. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know when we have more. — David.,

Where to see the new Demon Slayer movie in Australia

ACT

None for you guys just yet. Sorry gang. Shellharbour gonna be your nearest for, as the crow flies.

New South Wales

Event Cinemas George St

IMAX Sydney

Event Burwood

Event Cinemas – Top Ryde City

Event Cinemas – Macquarie

Event Cinemas Miranda

Event Cinemas – Hornsby

Event Cinemas – Castle Hill

Event Cinemas – Liverpool

Event Cinemas – Campbelltown

Event Cinemas Shellharbour

Northern Territory

Event Cinemas BCC Casuarina

Queensland

Event Brisbane City

The Elizabeth Picture Theatre

New Farm Cinemas

Red Hill Cinemas

Event Cinemas Indooroopilly

Event Cinemas Carindale

Event Cinemas Chermside

Event Garden City Mt Gravatt

Event Cinemas BCC Capalaba

Event Cinemas BCC Strathpine

South Australia

Palace Nova Eastend Cinemas

Event Cinemas Marion

Victoria

Lido Cinemas Hawthorn (Rooftop) is currently the only location in Victoria, but we expect Crunchyroll will get times and dates with Hoyts up shortly.

Tasmania

No screenings for you guys yet, either. Mainlander favouritism on full display, we think you’ll agree. At this point, I think you’ll have to hope a local independent agrees to exhibit it, or Village takes pity on you. Sorry, gang.

Western Australia

Event Morely (Greater Union)

Event Cinemas Innaloo

Event Whitford

You can book tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- at your nearest movie theatre here. For more on Demon Slayer, keep an eye on our standing deals yarn here for the next time the manga box sets go on sale.