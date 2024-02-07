Every Theatre Showing The New Demon Slayer Movie In Australia [Updated]

Good news, Demon Slayer tragics — the next movie in the series is coming to Australia.
The latest Demon Slayer movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, will land in Australia later this month, and Crunchyroll has announced tickets are on sale. We took a quick squiz at the list to confirm which theatres are showing the film around the country so you know where to go to book your seats.
It looks like Crunchyroll’s got a distro deal with Event Cinemas in place, so states and territories that don’t have Event multiplexes appear to miss out right now. Victoria has one independent theatre screening the film, while the ACT and Tasmania both miss out altogether. Hopefully, more times will be added at partner chains over the coming weeks in those regions! We’ve reached out to Crunchyroll Australia to quiz them about it, and will update this piece when we hear more.
Update 7/2/23 3:59 pm: As spotted by Kotaku Australia reader Sarus (and thank you for the tip, legend), it looks like Crunchyroll has partnered with Hoyts in some states and territories where Event isn’t operating. No confirmed times or theatres just yet, though Hoyts has pages for both dubbed and subbed versions. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know when we have more. — David.,
Where to see the new Demon Slayer movie in Australia
ACT
None for you guys just yet. Sorry gang. Shellharbour gonna be your nearest for, as the crow flies.
New South Wales
Event Cinemas George St
IMAX Sydney
Event Burwood
Event Cinemas – Top Ryde City
Event Cinemas – Macquarie
Event Cinemas Miranda
Event Cinemas – Hornsby
Event Cinemas – Castle Hill
Event Cinemas – Liverpool
Event Cinemas – Campbelltown
Event Cinemas Shellharbour
Northern Territory
Event Cinemas BCC Casuarina
Queensland
Event Brisbane City
The Elizabeth Picture Theatre
New Farm Cinemas
Red Hill Cinemas
Event Cinemas Indooroopilly
Event Cinemas Carindale
Event Cinemas Chermside
Event Garden City Mt Gravatt
Event Cinemas BCC Capalaba
Event Cinemas BCC Strathpine
South Australia
Palace Nova Eastend Cinemas
Event Cinemas Marion
Victoria
Lido Cinemas Hawthorn (Rooftop) is currently the only location in Victoria, but we expect Crunchyroll will get times and dates with Hoyts up shortly.
Tasmania
No screenings for you guys yet, either. Mainlander favouritism on full display, we think you’ll agree. At this point, I think you’ll have to hope a local independent agrees to exhibit it, or Village takes pity on you. Sorry, gang.
Western Australia
Event Morely (Greater Union)
Event Cinemas Innaloo
Event Whitford
You can book tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- at your nearest movie theatre here. For more on Demon Slayer, keep an eye on our standing deals yarn here for the next time the manga box sets go on sale.
