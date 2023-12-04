Check Your Breathing Because The Demon Slayer Box Set Is Over 50% Off

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While we patiently wait for the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, now is a great time to pick up the manga it’s based on. Or maybe sort out a Christmas gift for your anime-loving pal. The good news is that you’ve read the headline of this article, so you know where this is going – the complete manga box set for Demon Slayer is currently on sale for $159, which is a solid 57 per cent off.

Retailing at $370, the box set includes the series’ entire 23-volume run, along with a double-sided poster and an exclusive mini-book. With this discount, the individual price of each volume shakes out to be around $6.90, which is pretty decent considering that they usually retail for around $14.99 each.

The only major catch? Amazon Australia is listing an estimated shipping date between December 21 and January 10, so it’ll be cutting it close if it’s a Christmas gift – if it arrives before Christmas at all.

If you have even the slightest interest in anime or manga, you’ve definitely heard about Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer. Even if you’re not an anime fan, you’ve definitely seen something related to it, be it here or elsewhere online. It’s just that popular, and this discounted set is perfect if you want to jump onto the hype Mugen Train – especially if you’re someone who prefers to wait for a manga series to be fully collected once it ends (I’m sure you’ll get to read One Piece someday).

Demon Slayer has been an absolute runaway success, both as a manga and an anime. The manga ran from 2016 to 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump and told the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a member of the titular Demon Slayer Corps, as he battles against various demonic enemies while attempting to cure his younger sister’s demon curse.

According to Japan’s Oricon sales charts, there were 82.3 million copies of the manga sold from December 2, 2019, to November 30, 2020, and then another 29.5 million copies between December 7, 2020, and November 29, 2021. The first volume of the series was the third highest-selling manga volume of 2022, right after the first volumes of Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is still the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. It has even passed the shōnen rite of passage of inspiring a tie-in fighting game. The upcoming Mario Party-esque game is a bit of a weird one though.

You can pick up the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba complete manga box set deal here.

