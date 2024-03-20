kot-headerlogo-01 A U

20 Video Game TikToks That Prove Why The US Shouldn’t Ban It

Kenneth Shepard
If you haven’t heard, the United States House of Representatives is trying to ban the short-form video app TikTok by forcing it find a new owner that isn’t the China-based company ByteDance, lest it be removed from American app stores because it’s an alleged security risk. It’s unlikely that ByteDance will drop its incredibly popular social media app, so if this proposed bill is enacted, millions of Americans will lose a source of entertainment, income, information, and connection.

This has widespread ramifications for a lot of industries, but video game creators have thrived on the app. If TikTok goes away, it will be a massive loss for the communities that carved out a place on the app. In the wake of the bill passing, users have taken to social media to post examples of why the app is good and should remain available to US citizens. So, we thought we’d round up a few video game-specific TikToks to help make the case.

TikTok’s algorithm-based For You Page means that, after using it enough, the app will feed you videos that cater to your specific tastes. That means I get a lot of Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay and thirst traps of men at the gym. But I also see a lot of memes and inside jokes featuring games I don’t play, or communities I’m not in, that require me to do some digging to try and understand them. But thanks to TikTok’s tagging features, it’s usually easy to figure out what niche inside joke is being referenced in a video.

If you’re at all swayed by the cause, whether by this collection of videos below or by the fact that the U.S. government seems to be incapable of handling actual problems in this country, TikTok users are organizing to call representatives to push against the ban.

Without further ado, here are some pretty good TikToks from different video game communities.

This certified Baldur’s Gate 3 banger

@tomcardy

Why yes inhave been playing Baldurs Gate 3 how did you know?

♬ Bards have all the fun – Tom Cardy

A game developer’s worst nightmare

@tired_actor

#duet with @brock1137 no please no #funny #Welcome2021 #2021 #newyear #firstpost #viral #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #comedy #crying #2020 #RareAesthetic

♬ The Square Hole – brock1137

Let me in!!! – Eric Andre

@stormsorceress

This went on for SO LONG I thought I broke my game. Didn’t have “giant flaming rock frantically tries to open the door for 20 seconds every round” on my BG3 bingo card #bg3 #baldursgate3 #DND #houseofhope

♬ original sound – 𝔖𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔪𝔖𝔬𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰🌩

It’s everyone for themselves in Lethal Company

@pjc19___

#lethalcompany #fypシ #trendingvideo #tiktok

♬ Time to Go – PJC19

Pokémon’s New York is true to life

@beezyboi420

This music calms my soul 💧 #nyc #nycflooding #climatechange #pokemon #diamondandpearl #blackandwhite #flood

♬ Lake (From “Pokemon Diamond & Pokemon Pearl”) – Chippy Bits

A snapshot of the Splatoon community

@yuinendroid

MY SISTER WANTED TO SHOW ME THIS AND ITS SO FUNNY WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF THIS HAPPENING #yuinendroid #kokoroooplushie #splatoon #splatoon3 #splattok #foryoupage #fyp #xyzbca #splatooncommunity #splatoonfan

♬ send nikeswag feet pics – nikeswag709

The Persona girls who get it get it

@zetsumei

Iwatodai dorm at 12 AM #persona #persona3 #persona3reload

♬ original sound – Zetsumei 🍉

The true answers to the Yellow Paint discourse were on TikTok all along

@theofficialnorthernlion

grandad didnt have yellow paint and he did ok northernlion twitch SlayTheSpire

♬ original sound – northernlion – northernlion

The brands are actually making good TikToks, too

@playstation

Fill your hollow heart with rage, etc etc. #Sephiroth #Cloud #FFVIIRebirth #FFVII #ff7 #PS5 #gamingontiktok

♬ original sound – rxnplify

Sonic fans are free to make jokes about children dying

@moorethancosplay

This movie is going to be amazing! But we all know where this is going! #sonic #sonicthehedgehog #sonicmovie #sonicmovie3 #shadowthehedgehog #mariarobotnik #fyp #foryou

♬ I am all of me x Mio Honda – Ryder

TikTok has the only good console war jokes

@mayplaystv

happy spider-man 2 day everyone, from someone with no ps5 but a nintendo switch and a 5 star animal crossing island #animalcrossing #acnh #spiderman #spidermanps4 #spiderman2ps5

♬ original sound – LucaTech

Genshin Impact fans start a trend, voice actor weighs in

@raychasetiktok

oratrice voice actor responds #oratricemecaniquedanalysecardinale audio by Ray Chase music by @breadbedo

♬ original sound – Ray Chase – Ray Chase

TikTok is a safe space to admit Luigi is fine as hell

@izukmid

Tik tok i hate you so much did you know that🥰#luigi#supermario#flopera#trend#izukmid#foryou

♬ original sound – ✮ash✮

The best Elden Ring pro strat is having a hero by your side

@te_amo_blaidd

Responder a @nobody_know000 #eldenring #darksouls

♬ Holding out for a Hero (from “Footloose”) – Bonnie Tyler

The World of Warcraft X The Last of Us crossover

@buzkwow

He suffered greatly to come here 🐊 #warcraft #worldofwarcraft #worldofwarcraftclassic #warcraftmemes #worldofwarcraftmemes #wowtok #wowclassic #classicwow #wotlk #wotlkclassic

♬ original sound – buzk

Fortnite does not seem fun

@tobi_exee

😂🤣 #fortniteclips #fortnitebr #fortnitememes #fortnite #viral

♬ son original – 𝗧𝗢𝗕𝗜

They said, “You’re live” and Pablosanchezgoat heard, “change lives”

@pablosanchezgoat

The Wombats take on the Phillies in game two of the NLDS. A win in front of their home crowd at Steele Stadium sends The Wombats through to the NLCS #backyardbaseball #oldschoolgames #mlb

♬ original sound – pablo

The PlayStation 5 sounds like a gremlin

@nickiskindastrange

#duet with @salemilese Hi I’m back #meortheps5 #ps5 #valentinesday #romance #romantic #valentine #single #vocalist #voiceacting

♬ PS5 Challenge – salem

Silent Hill is a formative moment for many of us

@pillolaperleutanasia

#foryou #fyp #real #silenthill

♬ original sound – laina

Koroks were public enemy #1 on TikTok

@phenomenal_gaming

Korok space program #phenomenalgaming #tearsofthekingdom #totk

♬ original sound – PhenomenalGaming – PhenomenalGaming

What about you fine folks? Do you have any favorite video game TikToks from over the years?

