CDPR Says Cyberpunk 2077 Has Made $750 Million So Far

The redemption tour that Cyberpunk 2077 has been on since it was fixed up into a playable state has turned in some huge sales numbers. Developer CD Projekt Red recently revealed that the once-maligned-but-now-refined sci-fi first-person shooter has raked in over $US750 million since the game’s December 2020 launch.

The Polish studio tweeted the news on March 28, which came from the company’s fiscal year 2023 earnings report. On the fourth slide of the presentation, CDPR reported that CP2077 pulled in three billion PLN (or “zloty,” Poland’s currency). Converting that from PLN to USD (using Google, of course) reveals that the action-adventure FPS has made roughly $US751,555,500 to date. Sheesh, that’s a lotta dollars.

The slide doesn’t differentiate between earnings made from Cyberpunk 2077 proper and those generated by its 2023 expansion, Phantom Liberty. However, as illustrated in the above graph, sales of the game slowed down in 2021 before picking up in 2022 and almost doubling in 2023 when Phantom Liberty dropped. Further down in the presentation, CDPR revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty DLC made up a bulk of the company’s revenue in 2022 and 2023, with less coming in from the games in The Witcher series. (Quick aside on The Witcher: CDPR reconfirmed in the earnings report that 403 of its 627 developers are working on “Project Polaris,” a new trilogy in that franchise.)

Kotaku has reached out to CDPR for comment.

While CDPR pats itself on the back for the money bags Johnny Silverhand is holding, the studio also announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has a free trial that goes live on March 28 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the free trial only lets you play for five hours and doesn’t include access to Phantom Liberty, your progress will carry over to the full game if you buy it. It’s a huge download, though, taking up a hefty 99.3GB on PS5 and 103GB on Xbox Series X/S, so be prepared for that before you dive in. The free trial is live until April 1.