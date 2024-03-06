Helldivers 2 Mechs ‘Ready For Deployment’ And My Stratagems Are Tingling

After plenty of rumours, leaks and teases, Helldivers 2 mechs look to be dropping into the game imminently. Now, the official X (formerly Twitter) account has shared a teaser, confirming that mechs were “ready for deployment on the battlefield soon.”

This likely won’t come as a major surprise to Helldivers 2 players, given the mechs (or exosuits, based on the official post) appeared in the game’s launch trailer in February. An Arrowhead Game Studio developer also responded to a player question about pilotable mechs on the official Discord server a few weeks ago. Their response was that mechs have “been good to go for a while.”

In yet another tease of the new feature, a player posted a video of the mechs in action on Reddit after stumbling upon them while joining another game – although the post has since been locked and video deleted, due to the fact it was technically a leak. Mechs coming to Helldivers 2 was sort of a given, due to the fact that pilotable exosuits were also featured in the original game.

While we don’t have any further details about how the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits will work just yet, Helldivers 2 players can expect to add bulky mechs to the chaos of spreading managed democracy across the galaxy very soon. The news comes as the game draws closer to one month since release with no signs of slowing down as more and more players jump on to demolish Terminids and Automatons.

In the last week, Helldivers 2 has made the news with the revelation that the game’s overall galactic war is being puppeteered by just one D&D-style game master, called Joel. With many still reeling from the resounding loss at Malevelon Creek (I’m so sorry to bring it up again), some reinforcements in the form of pilotable exosuits sounds like exactly what the troops need to get back on track.

Are you excited to see mechs join the fray in Helldivers 2? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios