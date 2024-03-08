Helldivers 2 Mechs Finally Unlock, Servers Immediately Break Again

Helldivers 2 players have won their mechs. Overnight, players successfully liberated the planet Tien Kwan and unlocked the eagerly anticipated mech suit stratagem.

As a result, a great many players have crowded into Helldivers 2 to take their new stompy bots for a test drive. Unfortunately, that has once again caused the game’s servers to buckle under the number of players trying to log in. Arrowhead Game Studio CEO Johan Pilestedt made a plea for patience on his Twitter account earlier this morning.

“With the successful push from the community to take Tien Kwan and the subsequent enabling of the mechs our servers have a hard time coping, the team is aware and doing what they can to mitigate.”

Pilestedt says the issue is intermittent, but it is now obviously the weekend, and people have some free time. Thus, the servers will be busy. If you’re planning to log onto Helldivers 2 to try the mechs this weekend, do so with the understanding that you may be confronted with the hated server queue screen again.

When I logged on last night, some 200,000 Helldivers 2 players were still battling to liberate the last 2% of the planet. On the ground, it was nightmarish. The Automatons were staging one last Herculean pushback against the human forces, and the result was absolute chaos. The dropships were everywhere, the heavy armour enemies seemingly endless. Nevertheless, the Helldivers prevailed, Tien Kwan was liberated, and the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit was unlocked. Players have been happily clanking around in their mechs ever since.

With their stompy bots now in hand, the Helldivers have turned their attentions back to Malevelon Creek, which once again fell to Automaton control earlier in the week.