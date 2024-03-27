Here’s When McDonald’s Will Be Open During Easter Holidays

“Is McDonald’s open on Good Friday?” “What about Easter Sunday?” “Is it open on Easter Monday?” These are questions we get asked every March. They’re weird questions to ask us, because we’re a video game website. However, we appreciate that the Kotaku Australia readership are big Maccas fans.

Whether you’re visiting family, attending Church or going on holiday, the Easter break frequently involves two things: a bit of driving and a minor panic attack as you try to remember exactly what is open and when. (Speaking of driving, beware of double demerit points this weekend!)

This means a quick ‘n’ easy drive-thru meal is probably on the menu – with McDonald’s being the most ubiquitous option. Happily, it appears that most Macca’s restaurants will indeed be open across the holidays. Huzzah!

In keeping with store hours during other holiday windows like Christmas, you can expect most standalone McDonald’s restaurants to remain open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Stores situated within shopping centres will likely be closed on Easter Sunday, though some may still operate, depending on the centre. The Maccas in the Chadstone food court in Melbourne’s South East, for instance, appears to be open Easter Sunday. Check your local for their updated hours.

Closing times vary depending on location, and we’d recommend you Google your local restaurant to double-check before you head to the drive-thru, but you can likely expect normal trading hours from your local outlet.

Please enjoy your Filet o Fish (or fast food sacrament of choice).

This piece originally appeared on Lifehacker Australia. It has been cross-posted to Kotaku Australia and updated many times over the years.