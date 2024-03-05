This New Fallout Themed Xbox Controller Will Run You $130

You can now design your own Fallout themed controller for your Xbox or PC in the Design Lab.

That’s it, really. That’s the topline. It’s kind of a one-line story.

But let’s take a look at the process of putting it together in Australia, since that’s what we like to do around here.

Right off the rip, the Fallout Xbox controller designs in the Design Lab are advertised as starting at about $120 AUD. That’s already up from the RRP of a bog standard black Xbox controller at $90, and what the Design Lab considers the “base” controller at $99.95.

The “default” version of the Fallout Xbox controller design includes the Vault Boy top plate (which is $19.95 by itself), a metallic gold D-Pad, ($5.95), and metallic blue triggers (also $5.95). That takes you to a total of $131.80, which, you’ll note, is not $120. Getting the price down to $120 is a matter of replacing the metallic D-Pad and triggers with their standard, matte versions in the same colours and (IMO) they look just fine.

This controller also does not have any of the Elite’s extra bits and pieces like rubberised grips and paddle inserts on the rear. If you want those, you’ll have to shell out extra.

Is it on the exey side for a controller whose only real point of difference is that it’s got a picture of Vault Boy slapped on the side? In my opinion, yes. Definitely. In terms of its overall look, it’s not a patch on the Starfield controller. To me, that remains the gold standard in Xbox controller designs — the little splashes of red on white, the subtle tech specs near each button — small enough to add flavour, but not clutter the face. Beautiful.

The Fallout Xbox controller is quite busy by comparison. I’m sure it will be someone’s cup of tea, but perhaps just not mine.

You can check out the Xbox Design Lab over here.