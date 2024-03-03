This Week In Games Australia: Tactics, Wrestling And Racing

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

After clearing the deck for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the indies and smaller studios come surging back this week. The Thaumaturge will be one to keep an eye on for fans of the arcane and the occult. Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is the next instalment in what I think is one of the best and most creative physics puzzle franchises going right now. Summerhouse, a tiny building game about making houses, is well worth keeping an eye on.

New Star GP finally comes out of early access this week, a classically styled Formula 1 racer that reminds me of the PS2 era. An F1 game for those who want a little strategy in their arcade racing. It’s really good.

Unicorn Overlord, the Final Fantasy Tactics-inspired TRPG that people already can’t seem to stop talking about, also arrives this week. It’s got a lot of buzz behind it. Expect to see it everywhere.

There’s also WWE 2K24, if you’re into that sort of thing. You might be! Wrestle fans are everywhere.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

March 4

The Thaumaturge (PC)

March 5

Classified France ’44 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, XSX, NS, XBO)

Floramancer: Seeds and Spells (PC)

The Outlast Trials (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

March 6

Beserk Boy (PC, NS)

Cat & Ghostly Road (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Hairdresser Simulator (PS5, XSX, PC)

Quilts and Cats of Calico (PC)

Reveil (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

March 7

A Twisted Tale (PC)

Abriss (PS5, XSX)

As Dusk Falls (PS5, PS4)

New Star GP (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Orrstead (PC)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (PC, NS)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (PS5, XSX, PC)

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend (PC)

Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC)

March 8

Potions: A Curious Tale (PC)

Summerhouse (PC)

Unicorn Overlord (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron (NS)

WWE 2K24 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)