420BLAZEIT 2 Is The Sequel To The Dankest Aussie Meme Game Ever Made

It’s not quite The Weed Day just yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in a little stoner humour. Bear witness to the announce trailer for (checks notes) 420BLAZEIT 2: GAME OF THE YEAR -=Dank Dreams and Goated Memes=- [#wow/11 Like and Subscribe] Poggerz Edition.

A digest of what’s going on here: The Illuminati have pinched the world’s supply of memes and replaced them with shit ones of their own. You must rescue the memes (a noble goal) while trapped in a meme-dappled CoD-style FPS. The whole game is steeped in the kind of glitchcore Mountain Dew and Sanic meme culture popular in the Call of Duty community back around 2014. Will that fly in 2024? Possibly, if your taste in memes is as deep-fried as that of Kotaku Australia deals with warlock Ben Veress.

420BLAZEIT 2: GAME OF THE YEAR is made by Normal Wholesome Games, a team of developers spread across Australia and Europe. It is, believe it or not, the sequel to another game called Game of the Year 420 Blaze It from almost a decade ago.

The press release tells me, “This game is very normal and nothing unhinged happens.” I think that might be bullshit.

If you suffer from photosensitivity or epilepsy, please treat the trailer embedded below with an abundance of caution. It contains a LOT of flashing imagery.

