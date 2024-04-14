FF7 Rebirth: How To Reach Party Level 10 (And Why It’s Currently Impossible For Some)

Epic RPG Final Fantasy VII Rebirth doesn’t just have individual levels for characters, it also has something called Party Level. Maxing out at Level 10, Party Level influences how much of your character Folios (which grant new abilities and stat boosts) you can unlock.

But if you’ve reached the end of the game and have done everything you can think of, you’re probably wondering why you haven’t hit Party Level 10 just yet. Well, that’s because right now, it’s maybe kinda sorta impossible.

Blame the ’Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ bug

Presently, those playing FF7 Rebirth digitally will be unable to hit Party Level 10 thanks to a wonderful bug that’s made the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” side-quest in Corel impossible to finish. The good news is that Square Enix is aware of the bug and is expected to issue an update in the near future. And it announced that news on X with a picture of Chadley, so just pretend Chadley is bugging you to let you know a fix is on the way:

We’re aware of an issue stopping progress in the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” sidequest. This is scheduled to be fixed in the next patch. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. Thank you for your patience and support while we work to address this issue. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/XnxoLY4sKF — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) April 4, 2024

But while we all wait for that patch, there are likely some other things you can do to make progress toward Party Level 10.

Yes, you need to finish all the mini-games on hard mode

Hope you liked FF7 Rebirth’s mini-games, because if you want to hit Party Level 10, you will need to ace hard mode on some already-tough mini-games. That’s right, I’m talking about Fort Condor, Cactuar Crush, and everyone’s favorite, Gears and Gambits. While we don’t cover hard mode for Gears and Gambits explicitly in our guide on this somewhat-overwhelming mini-game, many of the basics for its normal mode will carry over, you just won’t have access to Chadley’s pre-configured robots.

Of these mini-games, Cactuar Crush is probably the easiest to finish in hard mode, as unlike Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits, it involves the game’s regular combat system. I recommend trying to finish this one first as your characters should be pretty powerful and speedy if you’re heading for Party Level 10 anyway.

If you haven’t finished the protorelic quests tied to these mini-games, you will need to clear them on normal mode before you can take on hard mode, meaning there’s no way out of playing these games more than once.

Party Level 10 checklist

In addition to hard mode for a few mini-games, here’s the rest of what you’ll need to do to earn Party Level 10, which will also help you make progress toward a platinum trophy.

The entirety of FF7 Rebirth’s main story

Activate every tower in the world

All Classified Intel (open-world mini-bosses like the Tonberry King)

Scan every summon’s Divine Intel crystal

Scan every Lifespring in the world

Dig up every excavation site

Defeat all Fiend Intel creatures

All Moogle mini-games

All protorelic quests

Complete every side-quest (which you can’t do until a new patch lands)

So while you won’t be able to tick off that last item for a little bit longer, there’s still plenty of stuff to do around the world.

Hitting Party Level 10 will allow you to unlock all abilities and stat boosts with your characters, moving them toward greater power via Synergy Skills and Abilities as well as more powerful Limit Breaks.