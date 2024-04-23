Fortnite’s Next Big Musical Guest Is Billie Eilish

Between in-game concerts, skins based on pop stars, and the addition of a rhythm game, Fortnite has been courting musicians and music lovers for years. I have to give props to Epic for specifically adding updates that spotlight pop queens like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, which has extended to full seasons for its Festival rhythm game bringing new skins, cosmetics, and songs based on specific artists. Starting tomorrow, April 23, it’s adding another pop girly to the line-up: Billie Eilish.

The “What Was I Made For” singer made the announcement on her personal social media accounts, showing off a new skin based on her, and saying she’d be taking Fortnite’s Festival Main Stage. No further details were revealed, but when Gaga was the focus last season, it included a skin, several songs from her discography getting added to the Fortnite Festival mode, on top of plenty of other cosmetics and unrelated songs to be unlocked throughout the Festival-specific battle pass, or bought in the game’s store.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

Eilish was listed in previous leaks that suggested artists like Metallica, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg would be part of future Fortnite collaborations. While those are still unconfirmed, it does add some legitimacy to the leaks. So take that with a grain of salt, but don’t be surprised if Fortnite players are headbanging to “One” in the next season.

What songs do we think they’ll include in the Eilish season? Fortnite already has one obvious pick in “Bad Guy,” but Eilish has some really popular bangers that are probably a shoo-in for a collab. A lot of songs I typically associate with her are ballads such as “Happier Than Ever” or “Lovely,” but I’d love to see something like “You Should See Me In A Crown” get included. Part of me wonders if we might hear something new from her upcoming album “Hit Me Hard and Soft” which drops on May 17. The timing is just too good not to also use it as a marketing extension for your album that’s just a few short weeks away.