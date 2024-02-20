Lady Gaga Teases Fortnite Festival Performance With Throwback Meme

Little Monsters, rise up—Lady Gaga is coming to Fortnite. On February 20, the pop superstar-turned-actor shared a smoky, mysterious picture to X (formerly Twitter) that appears to show her Fortnite character model. The image is accompanied by one word that’s also a nod to a five-year-old meme: “*fortnite.” The post quotes an original 2019 tweet in which Gaga asked “what’s Fortnight”.

Rumors of Gaga joining Fortnite have been swirling for years, and now it’s clear she’s the headliner for the next season of Fortnite Festival, set to debut on February 22. Fortnite Festival is the platform’s rhythm game, introduced late last year alongside racing game Rocket Racing and kid-friendly survival game Lego Fortnite. Festival’s debut headliner was The Weeknd—his songs were featured and his character model and other Weeknd-themed cosmetics were available in the Fortnite shop. It’s unclear if Lady Gaga’s headlining role will be identical to The Weeknd’s, or if they’ll pull from things like Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour or Travis Scott’s in-game performance. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande do have a song together, so a girl can dream!

As Kotaku’s foremost Little Monster, I’m gleaning a lot from this image. I don’t recognize the outfit Gaga is wearing in the image she shared, but it does look reminiscent of her most recent era tied to her 2020 album, Chromatica, and its subsequent tour. There’s the silver ring motifs, the sculpted corset, and what looks to be an arm piece that features spikes along the elbow—all of this hewing very close to the imagery and fashion from Chromatica.

Whenever we get more details on what Lady Gaga’s Fortnite Festival will entail, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly. Paws up, Little Monsters! We’re thriving!