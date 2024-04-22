Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Comes To EA Play Ahead Of Expected Subscription Hike

EA has been on a tear of releasing high-quality single-player titles the last few years, and perhaps no series has fared better than Respawn Entertainment’s third-person action-adventure Star Wars Jedi games. Starring Cameron Monaghan (Shameless) as a young Jedi survivor of Order 66, the series follows his character, Cal Kestis, as he deepens his relationship with the Force, wages a rebellion against the growing Empire, and decides how he looks with a mullet. Last year’s sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was no slouch, and now it looks to be arriving on EA’s subscription service just ahead of a possible price hike.

Earlier today, Star War Jedi: Survivor was spotted on storefronts in other regions with a mention of the game being available on the publisher’s subscription service, EA Play. IGN later confirmed that Jedi: Survivor was added to EA Play in the UK, though EA itself has yet to make a formal announcement. This is likely because the publisher is preparing to announce a price hike for EA Play, and wants to sweeten that bitter pill by doing so at the same time as announcing the addition of one of its most acclaimed games of the last several years.

A few weeks ago, Gamesindustry.biz reported that it had discovered EA would be raising the prices of its subscription service in the near future. Reportedly, EA sent emails to its subscribers warning them of the increase in price, which would raise the monthly subscription at the basic tier from $US4.99 to $US5.99, and the annual fee from $US29.99 to $US39.99. The price hike is reportedly set to go into effect by May 10.

EA Play, which comes packaged with PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, grants access to a small but growing catalogue of EA’s titles. Though its games don’t hit EA Play immediately at launch, they do often come a little ways down the line, and in the meantime, the subscription service offers its members discounts and trials for these titles. It’s a poorly touted service that people often forget they have, but this might help them remember. Considering that EA Play is bundled with much larger subscriptions like Game Pass, signs point to Jedi: Survivor coming to that service in the very near future, likely whenever EA is ready to make the official announcement of its subscription prices rising.

Jedi: Survivor is a hell of a game to sell people alongside a price rise. It launched in a bit of an unpolished state around this time last year, but quickly solidified itself as a frontrunner for the year. Jedi: Survivor is a sprawling Metroidvania-style adventure with some top-notch combat and one of the more interesting stories in the series, and a third game is all but confirmed to be in the works. If that isn’t enough though, Star Wars Outlaws is coming later this year, making this a hell of a time to get into the Star Wars games.