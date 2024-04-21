Stellar Blade Is Probably All You’ll Read About This Week (But There’s Lots Of Other Games Coming Out Too)

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days (though statistically, if you’re reading this, it’ll probably be Stellar Blade).

Though there’s a stack of interesting indies dropping, this week is going to be all about Stellar Blade, I feel. If you’re a fan of Bayonetta, I feel like you’ll probably get a lot out of this one. The discourse around it will be miserable on all sides and I do not plan to partake. I am simply choosing to stay off Stellar Blade Twitter for my own sanity and play a bit of it in my own time. I do have a review code, but so far I’ve not had a chance even to install it.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is also out this week, perfectly timed for those who’ve polished off Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and are looking for their next Metroid-style adventure hit.

Sand Land, the JRPG based on the late Akira Toriyama’s manga, also drops this week. A perfect opportunity to farewell the great man.

And we have loads of cool indies to pick through. Sweet Transit, the train line building game, is out this week, as is the medieval RTS Manor Lords. Phantom Fury, the Duke Nukem inspired follow up to Ion Fury, arrives this week along with Bootleg Steamer, a game about smuggling booze in prohibition era America.

Oh, and Top Spin 2K25 is out on Tuesday, if you’re into the tennis.

Without further ado, here’s all the games launching this week in Australia.

April 22

Sweet Transit (PC)

April 23

Bellwright (PC)

Eiuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5)

Phantom Fury (PC)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (PS5, NS)

Top Spin 2K25 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

April 24

Meta-Ghost: The Breaking Show (PC)

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (PC)

Ratrynth (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

April 25

Another Crab’s Treasure (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

Bootleg Steamer (PC)

Minicology (PC)

S.O.L. Search of Light (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

April 26

Contra: Operation Galuga (PS5, NS)

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board! (NS)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS5)

Lunar Lander Beyond (PS5, NS)

Manor Lords (PC)

Sand Land (PS5, XSX)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Tell Me Your Story (PC)

Top Spin 2K25 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Whisker Waters (NS)