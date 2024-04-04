Ubisoft Forward Heading Back To LA In June, No E3 Required

Ubisoft has become one of the first major publishers to plant a showcase flag for June as the Wailing Ghost Of E3 lurches on.

Ubisoft Forward will kick off on June 10 in Los Angeles (that’s June 11 for us) and will contain a stack of announcements and updates on games in development. Expect to hear about Star Wars Outlaws and maybe a new Assassin’s Creed. Hard maybes: more information on the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake? Haven’t heard anything about that in a minute. It’s been a couple of years since Far Cry 6, so its probably time for another one of those, too. Whether it will be one of those interstitial Far Cry games or a mainline entry remains to be seen. Personally, I’d still like to see Ubi give FC a proper break and give it the Assassin’s Creed treatment — really think about what people liked about the older games and where the series needs to evolve meaningfully.

Personally, I’ll keep beating the drum for more Mario + Rabbids, the best series Ubi’s produced in the last five years before Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown came along.

We don’t have any specific kickoff times just yet, but once we have that information, we’ll put together a When To Watch yarn for you so you don’t miss anything.

A final note, and this is just me openly editorialising now: Staging a bunch of mid-year showcases in 2024, and in Los Angeles no less, feels like a reflexive move. That’s not a knock on Ubi, I’m sure everyone is planning a showcase in LA in June. It’s a moment of weird marketing inertia; the transition to an E3-less world is still incomplete. We’ve always done it this way, and even though E3 isn’t there to unite it all anymore, we’re just gonna keep doing it out of pure force of habit. Only now, Geoff Keighley’s visage floats above it all like those weird Show Me What You Got heads from Rick & Morty.

Image: Ubisoft